Horoscope Today, September 9: Check astrological prediction for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've you covered
Shirley Bose
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for September 9.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
This karmic cycle is favourable for starting to pay back debts/ loans if any. Step back from any argument or unnecessary conversation.
Cosmic tip: Maintain clarity of thought to sidestep obstacles.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
A new relationship acquires a certain balance which makes intentions clearer. A delayed payment is received. Drive carefully.
Cosmic tip: Consciously make positive changes.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Don’t worry about a project that’s due soon. Just get down to completing it. Some may decide to relocate.
Cosmic tip: Appreciate the value of a situation that bored you earlier.
Virgo Aug 24 – Sept 23
You don’t mean to use cutting words with a loved one, but they just slip out. Genuinely apologise quickly.
Cosmic tip: Be aware of what you say, how and the tone.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Having the last word is not important in the general scheme of things. Given extra responsibility is a compliment for hard work.
Cosmic tip: Don’t argue just for the sake of it.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
Don’t settle for mediocrity when you can be a master of a particular skill. Students are happy with progress made.
Cosmic tip: Release upsetting emotions or thoughts to God/ the universe.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Being introduced to someone new puts you in a wishful thinking mode. What you’re thinking leads to disaster.
Cosmic tip: Concentrate on work and all the happiness you experience daily.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
That you’ve been chosen to negotiate a business deal feels like receiving karmic justice for all the hard work done. Enjoy it.
Cosmic tip: Plan the meeting in minute detail.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Having to attend a function in the evening fills you with dread. Make it a short and sweet attendance. Payments from two sources are received.
Cosmic tip: Just be calm.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Being inspired about a new project has you making plans, writing down ideas as they emerge. Enjoy a meal with three relatives.
Cosmic tip: Be polite in the face of rudeness.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Being given an ultimatum is the wrong thing for anyone to give you. A forceful answer from you settles the issue very quickly.
Cosmic tip: Don’t waste time on trivial matters.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Blessings from elders who have crossed over to the other side bring abundance and added comforts.
Cosmic tip: Keep the sleeping area comfortable and at the right temperature.