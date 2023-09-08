Horoscope today, September 9: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for September 9.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

A potentially harmful situation eases off due to past good karmas. A meeting promises to be exciting.

Cosmic tip: Be available for family in case they suddenly need help or guidance.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

A difficult client plays mind-games unnecessarily. Be aware of them, ready to spar good naturedly.

Cosmic tip: Change plans to suit the situation, not remaining adamant about what you consider is right.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Positive financial news is received early in the morning, making that an auspicious beginning to the day.

Cosmic tip: Use wisdom and patience to make sure your point of view is understood.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Singles meet several new people, but energy doesn’t click with any of them.

Cosmic tip: Learning from each situation instead of feeling the world is against you is the way to be.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

A work related project begins slowly and then builds up speed. Don’t unnecessarily complicate relationships.

Cosmic tip: Make an extra effort to keep a friendship going since this person is genuinely good.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Legal news is favourable. A friend makes an effort to win back your trust and love. Do follow a healthy diet.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy karmic benefits reaped from past situations handled rightly.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

It’s always best to allow the past to gradually fade away into the distance.

Cosmic tip: Make time to have fun as there’s more to life than just being involved in work 24x7.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

You are glad once it’s time to go to sleep at night since it’s been a physically and mentally tiring day.

Cosmic tip: Keep negotiations on a note that inspires trust.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

This karmic cycle supports relocation due to the job. Unexpected money is received. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Try and keep negative thoughts in check as far as is humanly possible.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Interiors and cosmetic refurbishing of the home keep you extra busy. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Just agree to disagree if making no headway in a discussion. It’s not even that important.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

A client may insist on giving a short deadline for project completion. You can do it.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this karmic cycle of plans falling into place and meetings beginning and ending on time.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Hiring more staff is a good decision. You wonder why a friend is being so guarded and cagey about plans. Don’t ask anything.

Cosmic tip: Patiently seek solutions till the ideal one is found.