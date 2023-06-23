‘Hospital’s negligence killed my wife’

Chembur man says Wockhardt Hospital used defective valve in wife’s surgery, which worsened her health to point that even replacement couldn’t save her

Kavita and Vikas Dalvi with their children

A 50-year-old woman walked into Wockhardt Hospital in Agripada for a valve replacement surgery, but underwent two instead. She passed away within a week of admission due to complications arising from a faulty valve. While the hospital admits the valve had a fault, her husband had demanded to know how a defective piece even ended up inside his wife’s heart.

The Agripada police have registered an accidental death report (ADR). Senior Inspector Yogendra Pache said, “An inquiry into the matter is currently underway. We are awaiting certain reports [including the detailed post-mortem report], and if any negligence is identified, we will register a case to initiate further investigation.”

Kavita Dalvi after being admitted to Wockhardt Hospital in Agripada on June 5

Kavita Dalvi, a resident of Chembur, was suffering from a heart-related ailment. Following the advice of her doctors, she was admitted to south Mumbai’s Wockhardt Hospital on June 5 for valve replacement procedure. The first surgery was performed on June 10 and the second on June 17. She passed away on the afternoon of June 20. Her husband Vikas Dalvi said, “We walked into the hospital together, but she lost her life due to the hospital's negligence.”

She was fine, but then...

Further narrating the harrowing experience at the hospital, Vikas said, “After the initial surgery, my wife's condition seemed to improve and we even had a chat. She was content and expressed her desire to thank the doctors and the staff. However, the following day, she complained of nausea and vomited multiple times. The doctors suspected a post-surgery infection, but despite their efforts, her health did not improve even after four days. Upon re-evaluation, the doctors discovered a leakage in the replaced valve and informed me that the valve provided by the company was faulty. They sought our consent for a second replacement, assuring us that she would recover. Unfortunately, her condition worsened after the second surgery and she appeared visibly unwell, and a few days later, she passed away."



The defective valve

Vikas said the doctors told him that there was 5 per cent to 10 per cent leakage. “I strongly urge the police to conduct a thorough investigation into how a faulty valve was provided, resulting in the loss of my wife’s life. It is essential to understand why the hospital and doctors failed to identify any issues with the valve prior to performing the surgery. Despite the hospital’s assurance of compensation, we are filing a complaint to ensure that no one else has to endure such a devastating experience. We seek justice and accountability for our loved one’s untimely demise,” he added. Dr Gulshan Rohra, the cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon who conducted the valve replacement surgery, confirmed to mid-day that the valve was faulty.

Hospital speak

“We deeply regret the incident. We are fully cooperating with authorities in their investigation and providing our complete support,” the hospital said in a statement. “Following the surgery on June 10, the valve function was checked in the ICU and appeared normal. The patient was transferred to the ward with her family on June 15. Unfortunately, symptoms of nausea arose on June 16, and a 2-D echo was done immediately. On examination, malfunctioning of the valve leaflet was revealed. With the family's consent, we replaced the faulty valve on the following day. The patient’s overall condition was guarded, and despite maintaining stable hemodynamics for 48 hours, she developed a leg clot. Subsequently, the patient passed away due to multi-organ dysfunction.”

