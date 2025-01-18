Breaking News
How autorickshaw driver Bhajan Singh Rana helped Saif Ali Khan

Updated on: 18 January,2025 06:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Rickshaw driver who ferried actor and kin to Lilavati Hospital didn’t even charge for his service

How autorickshaw driver Bhajan Singh Rana helped Saif Ali Khan

Bhajan Singh Rana

How autorickshaw driver Bhajan Singh Rana helped Saif Ali Khan
Autorickshaw driver Bhajan Singh Rana turned out to be a saviour for Saif Ali Khan, rushing him to the hospital when no other driver was available. “I was passing by the building when I suddenly heard someone calling for an auto. A woman walked out of the gate in panic and asked for help. A few minutes later, Saif Ali Khan, along with a few others, came out and sat in my auto. He was wearing a white kurta and was covered in blood,” Rana told mid-day.


“He was in pain and asked me to take him to Lilavati Hospital. Two other people, who I think were his sons, sat with him in the auto. Initially, they discussed going to Holy Family Hospital but decided on Lilavati. I took Hill Road and reached the hospital quickly. The hospital staff came out with a stretcher and took him inside,” he added. Rana further shared, “Within minutes, I rushed him to the emergency ward. I didn’t even take money from him. There was bleeding from his neck, hand, and back. After he got down, I cleaned the auto.”



saif ali khan lilavati hospital mumbai police mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news mumbai news mumbai

