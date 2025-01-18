Rickshaw driver who ferried actor and kin to Lilavati Hospital didn’t even charge for his service
Bhajan Singh Rana
Autorickshaw driver Bhajan Singh Rana turned out to be a saviour for Saif Ali Khan, rushing him to the hospital when no other driver was available. “I was passing by the building when I suddenly heard someone calling for an auto. A woman walked out of the gate in panic and asked for help. A few minutes later, Saif Ali Khan, along with a few others, came out and sat in my auto. He was wearing a white kurta and was covered in blood,” Rana told mid-day.
“He was in pain and asked me to take him to Lilavati Hospital. Two other people, who I think were his sons, sat with him in the auto. Initially, they discussed going to Holy Family Hospital but decided on Lilavati. I took Hill Road and reached the hospital quickly. The hospital staff came out with a stretcher and took him inside,” he added. Rana further shared, “Within minutes, I rushed him to the emergency ward. I didn’t even take money from him. There was bleeding from his neck, hand, and back. After he got down, I cleaned the auto.”