How did intruder breach a celebrity building in one of the most surveilled cities in the world? Shaken Mumbaikars want answers from the police for these and other questions

The Sadguru Sharan building, where Saif Ali Khan was attacked on Thursday. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Forty-eight hours after the brutal attack on actor Saif Ali Khan, numerous unanswered questions have surfaced regarding his building’s security system and the law and order situation in the city. Social media is abuzz with questions about how the attacker managed to infiltrate the high-profile residential building and why such a severe lapse in security had gone unnoticed. Mumbai police officers remain tight-lipped on the matter, with no substantial updates being shared, as the attacker is yet to be arrested.

Actor Saif Ali Khan

This silence is only fuelling further speculation and frustration among the public, who are eager for clarity on how the attack occurred and what measures will be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

Question 1

How did the attacker manage to sneak into the residential building Satguru Sharan, where actor Saif Ali Khan lives with his family? Were potential major security lapses not addressed by the housing society? If the building is supposed to have stringent security protocols, including access control systems, guards and surveillance cameras, a question arises as to how the attacker managed to bypass these measures without being noticed. The failure to prevent the attacker from entering the premises points to potential flaws in the building’s security arrangements. Were the security personnel negligent or improperly trained? Were the security systems—such as CCTV cameras or intercoms—malfunctioning or poorly monitored? In high-profile residential complexes, it is the responsibility of the housing society to ensure the safety of its residents, particularly those who may be at greater risk due to their public status.



Media persons throng Bandra police station after the detention of a suspect in the case on Friday. Pic/Satej Shinde

Question 2

Why did it take the members of Saif Ali Khan’s staff a long time to deal with the threat? It is concerning that those present at the scene were unable to act swiftly enough to prevent the situation from escalating. There could be several factors at play, such as a lack of proper training in handling emergencies, the element of surprise or perhaps confusion during the initial moments of the attack. Additionally, the absence of immediate security backup—whether from building guards or external police support—could have contributed to the delay. The attacker was given ample time to carry out his assault, which further questions the adequacy of security measures in place and the preparedness of those present in the building. This delay in action highlights a significant gap in the security protocols and response strategies, not just within the building but also in terms of how quickly help can be summoned during such emergencies. It’s crucial that both private and public security systems undergo thorough evaluations to ensure that such incidents are prevented or minimised in the future.



Crime Branch officials at Satguru Sharan in the wake of the attack. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Question 3

What were night patrolling teams of Mumbai Police doing when the attacker was attempting to enter Satguru Sharan? Patrolling teams are supposed to act as a deterrent to crime and be vigilant in monitoring areas with potential risks. The fact that the attacker was able to attempt entry into the building unmolested suggests a lapse in security and oversight. This brings into focus whether the patrolling teams were adequately covering the area or if there were issues with response times, coordination or the overall efficiency of law enforcement.

Question 4

Mumbai police claim every corner of the city is closely monitored by an extensive network of CCTV cameras. However, after the attacker left Satguru Sharan, the absence of CCTV footage brings into question the efficacy of the city’s digital surveillance system. Is Mumbai really being monitored as closely as claimed, or is there a gap in the system that allowed such attacks to unfold without proper evidence being captured?

Question 5

The detention of a person who resembled the accused in the attack on Saif Ali Khan raises concerns about the investigation process. It appears that the police may have acted hastily, perhaps in an attempt to quickly make progress in the case, by detaining someone based solely on a physical resemblance. This could reflect a rush to produce results rather than a more methodical, evidence-based approach. Detaining an innocent individual based on looks alone could lead to complications in the investigation and damage the credibility of the police. It also highlights the challenges law enforcement faces when under pressure to solve high-profile cases quickly. Instead of relying on visual similarities, investigations must be driven by concrete evidence and proper procedures to ensure the right person is apprehended and justice is served. Why did the cops detain a lookalike? Asked these questions, a senior IPS officer said, “More than 20 teams are working on this case to arrest the accused. This case is our top priority at present to solve it.”

Citizens want to know...

