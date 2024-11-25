MVA’s vote share in the Assembly elections came down to 38 percent from the 45 per cent it had during Lok Sabha, causing a loss of seven seats

NCP (Ajit Pawar) candidate Sana Malik, who won from Anushakti Nagar where the MVA candidate had done well in the LS poll. File pic

Between the Lok Sabha election in May and the recent Assembly poll, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) saw its vote share in Mumbai decline by nearly seven percentage points. Mahayuti candidates have won seven Assembly segments in the city where MVA aspirants came out on top during the Lok Sabha election.

According to Election Commission of India data, in the general election, in Mumbai, Mahayuti and MVA candidates managed to get 49 per cent and 45 per cent of the votes, respectively. In the Assembly election, the Mahayuti retained its vote share while the MVA’s figure shrunk to 38 per cent.

Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Mahesh Sawant, who won from Mahim constituency, with his family. Pic/Kirti Surve Parade

Of Mumbai’s 36 Assembly seats, the BJP won 15, the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) won six and the NCP faction led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar bagged one. During the Lok Sabha election, Mahayuti candidates came out on top in 16 Assembly segments. The alliance has now bagged Assembly 22 seats, including six constituencies where MVA candidates were in the lead during the Lok Sabha election.

Assembly segments which saw MVA candidates perform well such as Anushakti Nagar, Sion Koliwada, Chandivli, Kurla, Ghatkopar West, Bhandup and Chembur have been won by NCP (Ajit Pawar) candidate Sana Malik, sitting BJP MLA Captain Tamil Selvan, sitting Shinde MLA Sena Dilip Lande, sitting Shiv Sena MLA Mangesh Korgaonkar, incumbent BJP MLA Ram Kadam, Shinde Sena’s Ashok Patil and Tukaram Kate respectively.

(From left) Dilip Lande, Chandivli MLA; Ram Kadam, Ghatkopar West MLA and Captain Tamil Selvan, Sion Koliwada MLA

Of these, Lande won with the highest margin of 20,625 while his opponent, Congress’s Naseem Khan secured 1,04,016 votes. In the 2019 election, Lande won against Khan by a 409-vote margin, securing 85,879 votes.

During the Lok Sabha election, the MVA came out on top in 20 city constituencies while in the Assembly poll, Sena (UBT), Congress and SP won 10, three and one seats respectively.

The Mahim Assembly seat, where the Mahayuti candidate was leading in the Lok Sabha election, saw Mahesh Sawant of the Shiv Sena (UBT) defeating sitting Shinde Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar.