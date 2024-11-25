Breaking News
Mumbai

Unrest brews in MVA camp as 5-6 MLAs may join Mahayuti, claims NCP leader

Updated on: 25 November,2024 07:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

“There is tremendous unrest among some NCP (SP), Congress and Sena (UBT) MLAs who have been re-elected. Those who have good relations with us have expressed concerns over MVA’s massive defeat,” Patil told a Marathi news channel. If one wants developmental works in his constituency, it is good to be in power

Unrest brews in MVA camp as 5-6 MLAs may join Mahayuti, claims NCP leader

Ajit Pawar. Pic/PTI

Unrest brews in MVA camp as 5-6 MLAs may join Mahayuti, claims NCP leader
There is unrest in the Maha Vikas Aghadi camp. Five to six of its MLAs might join the ruling Mahayuti in the next few months, claimed NCP (Ajit Pawar) chief whip Anil Patil, who has retained his Amalner assembly seat, on Sunday.


“There is tremendous unrest among some NCP (SP), Congress and Sena (UBT) MLAs who have been re-elected. Those who have good relations with us have expressed concerns over MVA’s massive defeat,” Patil told a Marathi news channel. If one wants developmental works in his constituency, it is good to be in power, said the legislator from Ajit Pawar’s party.


“The MVA MLAs feel their future is uncertain. It shouldn’t be a surprise if five to six MLAs cross over to the Mahayuti in the next four months,” he said.


In the results of the Maharashtra polls declared on Saturday, BJP won in 132 constituencies, while its partners Shiv Sena and NCP walked away with 57 and 41 seats, respectively. From the MVA camp, Shiv Sena (UBT) bagged 20 seats followed by Congress’s 16 and 10 by NCP (SP). 

