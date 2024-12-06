In a first-of-its-kind exercise, Mumbai institute’s School of Skill Education is sensitising cops in Uttar Pradesh on how to handle crowds, communicate effectively, resolve conflicts peacefully and be empathetic with visitors as they brace for over 25 crore pilgrims

Scores of police personnel undergo training at the Parade Ground at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh on December 4. Pics/TISS

Listen to this article How TISS is helping make Maha Kumbh 2025 a pleasant experience x 00:00

In a step towards making Maha Kumbh 2025 a safe and memorable experience for millions of pilgrims, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), through its School of Skill Education (SSE), has launched a specialised training programme for police personnel in Prayagraj. The programme, which commenced on December 4, in collaboration with the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela Authority, seeks to impart behaviour-oriented skills to 11,000 police officers, ensuring they are well-prepared to manage the massive influx of visitors to the world’s largest religious gathering.

ADVERTISEMENT



Training is imparted to police personnel at the Sankalp parade ground at Prayagraj. Pics/TISS

As the tent city of Prayagraj prepares for this gathering, this initiative highlights a vision where faith, tradition and modern public management converge to create an extraordinary experience for millions worldwide. Acknowledging that a staggering 24 crore visitors, including 10.30 lakh foreign tourists, attended the 2019 Kumbh, and with an even higher footfall expected for the 2025 Maha Kumbh, the Mela police authorities are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that all guests are welcomed with the utmost respect and courtesy.

“This training programme is a commitment to creating a police force sensitive to public policing, adept at managing large crowds and capable of fostering a welcoming environment for pilgrims embarking on their spiritual journey. With the Maha Kumbh being a once-in-a-lifetime experience for many, the programme emphasises ensuring security while treating visitors with the warmth and care befitting family,” said a representative of Prayagraj Kumbh Mela Authority.

The official added, “Managing a high-pressure event like the Maha Kumbh requires police officers to possess strong communication and conflict-resolution skills. To facilitate this, we approached a few specialised institutes, with the School of Skill Education at TISS Mumbai being one of our key collaborators.”

Comprehensive programme

Marking TISS’s largest short-term skill development project to date, the programme includes five modules: Common soft skills, communication, stress management, gender sensitisation and cultural sensitivity. “These modules are designed to prepare police personnel for effective interpersonal communication, conflict resolution and empathetic interactions with pilgrims and visitors, many of whom will have travelled from across the globe. The programme ensures that officers are equipped to handle the challenges of managing one of the world’s most significant gatherings with professionalism and courtesy,” said Gaurav Shinde, programme head of the School of Skill Education.

Dr Madhushree Sekher, Chairperson of the Office of International Relations and Dean of the School of Skill Education, highlighted the importance of the initiative. “This special training programme is an opportunity for us to contribute to an event of unparalleled significance. By working alongside the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela Authority, we aim to ensure that the police force not only maintains order but also enhances the spiritual journey of millions of pilgrims by treating them with kindness and respect. This initiative would not have been possible without the vision and support of our Chancellor Prof D P Singh, Vice Chancellor Prof Manoj Tiwari and the TISS administration,” she said.

Police Speak

As per Rajesh Dwivedi, the senior superintendent of police overseeing the Maha Kumbh, police personnel are being trained not just to maintain law and order but also to assist devotees with commitment and compassion. He remarked, “Our main objective is to ensure that officers engage with devotees in a kind and approachable manner, enhancing their experience at the Kumbh and making it truly memorable. Significant focus is being given to refining police conduct during training, with the assistance of external organisations and institutes to support this initiative.”

Largest religious gathering

Set to begin on January 13, 2025, with the Paush Purnima Snan—a holy bath ceremony—and concluding on February 26, 2025, on Maha Shivratri, the Maha Kumbh Mela will host millions of devotees, sadhus and spiritual leaders at the sacred Sangam—the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers.

By incorporating TISS’s training, the police aim to strike a balance between security and hospitality, enhancing the experience for visitors. The collaboration represents a pioneering approach to integrating modern soft skills into traditional law enforcement, reinforcing the message of ‘Divya and Bhavya Kumbh (Grand and Divine Kumbh)’.

“TISS is immensely proud to play a role in this historic event, contributing to the smooth conduct of the world’s largest religious gathering. The programme not only prepares a sensitive and friendly police force but also underscores the importance of public engagement in creating a positive impression of India’s rich cultural and spiritual heritage,” Shinde said.