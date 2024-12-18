Humanoid robots take centre stage at IIT-Bombay’s annual Techfest

Techfest 2024 also spotlighted homegrown technological advancements; DRDO showcased its cutting-edge projects

DRDO showcased its defence capabilities. Pics/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) commenced the 28th edition of Techfest 2024, the institute's annual science and technology extravaganza, on Tuesday. The three-day celebration of innovation, exploration, and technological marvels drew an overwhelming crowd on its very first day through the cutting edge of science and technology.

The fest opened with a futuristic touch as humanoid robots greeted visitors with friendly handshakes and lifelike interactions. The undisputed star of the day, however, was Unitree G1—an advanced humanoid robot from China making its debut appearance in India.



A robot by Indro Robotech interacts with humans at Techfest

A powerful blend of artificial intelligence and sustainable innovation, Unitree G1 mesmerised onlookers with its ability to interact seamlessly, offering a glimpse into a future where human-robot collaboration takes centre stage. The tech innovations showcased included the Unitree G1 humanoid bot from China and Robo DJ from Japan, among other international highlights. Other popular attractions were the robowars, the drone show, and Esports tournaments, which continued this year as well.

A Hub of innovation

While international exhibits like Unitree G1 headlined the event, Techfest 2024 also spotlighted homegrown technological advancements. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) showcased its cutting-edge projects at the institute’s KV Ground, while the IIT Bombay Office of Research and Development transformed the Physics Parking Lot into a hub of creativity and experimentation. From drone technologies to rocket models built for international competitions, the exhibits embodied the spirit of innovation.

Inaugurating the fest, DRDO Chairman Dr Samir V Kamat addressed a packed audience on “Defence R&D—Challenges and Opportunities”. Highlighting India’s vulnerability to cyberattacks, Dr Kamat underscored the urgent need for cyber defence initiatives in both military and civilian domains.

“India is among the most targeted nations in cyberspace,” Dr Kamat stated. “In the military domain, cyber capabilities will provide a decisive edge, much like our strategic nuclear deterrence. We must build strong deterrence systems to safeguard against such attacks.”



Jeet Adani, Director of Adani Airport Holdings Ltd, gives a lecture

Dr Kamat further announced that the DRDO has set up dedicated research units focusing on advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, quantum technology, and cognitive sensors, all headed by young scientists under the age of 35. However, he also pointed to a critical challenge—the dearth of researchers in India compared to global leaders like Singapore and Sweden. “For India to lead in technology and innovation, we need more people to take up research and contribute to science-driven development,” Dr Kamat urged.

Technology as the way forward

The technological narrative continued with a thought-provoking lecture by Jeet Adani, Director of Adani Airport Holdings Ltd. Addressing the gathering, Adani emphasised that technology is the cornerstone of progress, urging industries and individuals alike to embrace innovation while staying mindful of its potential risks.

“Technology is the only way forward,” he said. “But as we embrace its immense benefits, we must also ensure it is used responsibly for the greater good.” He shared inspiring examples of how technology is transforming industries, particularly in renewable energy, ports, and aviation. He elaborated on the use of simulation-based training to improve safety and efficiency in ports and logistics, as well as the role of advanced planning systems in managing the seven international airports under the Adani Group’s purview. “At Navi Mumbai, where we are developing a new international airport, technology is helping us streamline every facet of planning and operations,” he noted.

Highlighting renewable energy as a success story in the fight against climate change, Adani concluded, “Technology has the power to drive positive change across sectors, and we must harness it to create a sustainable, inclusive future.”

What visitors said

Pratham Jaypuriya, Adhiraj Chikane, and Ishaan Jha, class nine students from Rustomjee Cambridge International School in Virar, traveled all the way to attend the Techfest. Visiting for the first time, the trio attended lectures, explored exhibits, and were thrilled by the entire experience.

Speaking to mid-day, they described their time as “having a blast.” Jaypuriya shared, “We had a wonderful experience at the campus. The highlight for me was Mr Jeet Adani’s lecture, where he spoke about business and technology.” Another group of 58 students from MES Bal Shikshan Mandir English Medium School, Pune, also attended the Techfest, accompanied by their teachers.

Dipti Kelaskar, a teacher from the school, said, “A total of 72 students from our school qualified for the second level of the IIT B Techfest Olympiad, and 58 of them came here to participate. It was a wonderful experience…They explored the Techfest exhibits, interacted with robots, and learned many new things.”

Sharing his experience, Avnish Kulkarni, 13, a student of MES School, said, “We were here for the Olympiad exams, and while the exam went well, the exhibitions were truly fantastic. We had an incredible experience at Techfest, met so many people, and learned a lot.”

Another visitor, Bhavin Talathi, an engineering student from Dahanu, said, “This is my first time attending Techfest, and I plan to return tomorrow as well… I am more excited to attend the performance by Robo DJ, a robot that plays music.