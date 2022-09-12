I am not angry with party, says Ajit Pawar on walking out of NCP national convention

Ajit Pawar said the media blew out of proportion his walking off the stage during the NCP's national convention held in Delhi on Sunday, adding that it was for a washroom break

Ajit Pawar. File Pic

A day after he was seen walking off stage at the Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) national convention, Maharashtra Leader of Opposition and MLA Ajit Pawar said he was not unhappy with his party and nor had it neglected him.

He also put to rest speculations of a rift within the party. Ajit Pawar said the media blew out of proportion his walking off the stage during the NCP's national convention held in Delhi on Sunday, adding that it was for a washroom break.

"My party has never neglected me. I am not angry or disappointed with the party leadership. It has given me key posts. I was made deputy chief minister, leader of Opposition (in the Assembly)," the Baramati MLA told reporters.

Also Read: Ajit Pawar urges state govt to provide immediate assistance to farmers from Marathwada, Vidarbha

Ajit Pawar had left the stage on Sunday when attendees were demanding that he speak. It was speculated that the LoP was having a cold war with NCP Maharashtra unit chief Jayant Patil.

Refuting such talk, Ajit Pawar said, "I was sitting on the stage since morning. It is natural for a human being to feel the need to go to the washroom. But the media blew it out of proportion."

Among those who addressed the eighth national convention of the party held in Delhi on Sunday were senior leaders P C Chacko, Chhagan Bhujbal, Supriya Sule, Jayant Patil, Amol Kolhe and Fouzia Khan.

The loudest cheers came for Ajit Pawar when Sule praised his handling of the finance ministry in Maharashtra during the Covid-19 pandemic.

(With inputs from PTI)

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal