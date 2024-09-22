Malik, who had played a crucial role in the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, was speaking to reporters after meeting Shiv Sena (UBT) head and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's residence in Mumbai

Former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik on Sunday said he will campaign for the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections and claimed the ruling BJP would be "wiped out" in the state elections, reported PTI.

Malik, who had played a crucial role in the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, was speaking to reporters after meeting Shiv Sena (UBT) head and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's residence in Mumbai, reported PTI.

The Maharashtra assembly elections to the 288-member assembly are likely to be held in November.

The ruling Mahayuti in the state comprises the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, BJP and the Ajit Pawar-headed NCP.

The opposition MVA includes the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP).

Asked about his views on the upcoming Maharashtra polls, Malik said, "The BJP will not just receive a major blow, but the party will be wiped out in the Maharashtra assembly elections. Uddhav Thackeray will play the most important role in this election. You need not worry," reported PTI.

"I have extended my full support to the MVA. I will also campaign for it," said Malik, the last governor of the former state of Jammu and Kashmir, reported PTI.

Malik on Saturday said the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections will significantly influence the political landscape of the country and asserted the state poll results would serve as "the last nail in the BJP's coffin".

Speaking at a civil society event in Mumbai, Malik, who played a crucial role in the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, asserted that the results of the Maharashtra polls would serve as "the last nail in the BJP's coffin."

Malik's remarks came during an event attended by notable political figures, including Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut and Samajwadi Party's Abu Azmi.

"Maharashtra will give direction to the country (after the assembly polls)," Malik said.

He criticised the central government for delaying elections in Maharashtra and Haryana, suggesting it stemmed from fears of losing to opposition parties.

In his analysis of the political dynamics, Malik predicted that Congress could secure around 60 seats in Haryana, while the BJP might only achieve about 20.

Furthermore, Malik reiterated his call for a comprehensive investigation into the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel.

"I demand a probe into the Pulwama attack to reveal how our soldiers died and who was responsible. Not a single individual has faced consequences for this tragedy," he stated.

Malik, who has served as governor in five different states, claimed he faced harassment from the central government, noting he was transferred five times during his tenure.

He alleged that his security was withdrawn despite threats and that he was denied accommodation. Additionally, he accused the government of misusing central agencies against him.

A vocal critic of the current administration, Malik remarked that the BJP politicised the Pulwama incident from the third day after the attack, urging voters to remember the martyrs while casting their ballots.

The BJP has contested Malik's assertions, arguing that he had the authority to act during his governorship, which lasted from February to October of that year.

Malik also expressed his concerns regarding the government's handling of the farmers' protests near Delhi, claiming he was prepared to resign over the issue but was dissuaded by a Union Minister.

He criticised the government for failing to implement the promised Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farmers, raising alarm about the ongoing struggles faced by the agricultural community.

(With inputs from PTI)