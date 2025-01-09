Students criticise decision, calling it a threat to academic freedom and campus democracy

IIT Bombay has postponed a scheduled panel discussion titled “What It Takes: Re-making the Workplace (Or, How Bhanwari Devi Changed Our World)”, which was originally set to take place on January 4. The decision has sparked criticism from the student collective, Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC), which called it an attack on campus democracy and academic freedom.

While the institute administration clarified that the event has been postponed and not cancelled, no reason for the delay was provided, nor was a new date announced for the discussion. When contacted, IIT Bombay Director Dr Shireesh Kedare confirmed the event was postponed, not cancelled. However, he did not disclose the reasons for the postponement but assured that the rescheduled date would be announced soon.

In a public statement, APPSC-IIT Bombay said, “Who is afraid of gender justice? The cancellation of the event and erosion of academic freedom. We strongly condemn the decision of the IIT Bombay administration to cancel the panel discussion.”

The panel discussion, organised by the Gender Cell, was intended to foster dialogue on gender injustice through speakers like Bhanwari Devi. In the 1990s, Bhanwari Devi’s fight for justice, supported by women’s groups, led to the creation of the Vishakha Guidelines against workplace sexual harassment, which challenged patriarchal norms. The seminar aimed to highlight women’s movements of the 1970s and 1980s that advocated for democratic institutions to combat workplace harassment. Today, women’s movements face challenges under neoliberalism, with increasing violence against women, from incidents like Unnao to Hathras and the struggles of women wrestlers.”

The statement further read” The panel would have been a critical intervention amidst the RG Kar Movement, supporting the resurgence of women’s activism. We remind the administration that the event adhered to procedural guidelines. Its abrupt cancellation, despite suggested revisions, signals an alarming suppression of discourse on caste and gender equity.”

The statement concluded with chants: “Resist Brahmanical Patriarchy! Gender Justice Long Live! Fight of Bhanwari Devi Long Live! Resist attacks on Campus Democracy!” In addition, APPSC representatives condemned the postponement on social media platform X, posting: “We strongly condemn the IIT Bombay administration’s decision to cancel the panel discussion ‘What it Takes: Re-making the Workplace (Or, How Bhanwari Devi changed our world)’ that was scheduled for January 4, 2025.”

