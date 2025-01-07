Union Minister Dr Sukanta Majumdar unveiled the policy, which aims to integrate sustainability into the core functioning of the institute. The policy focuses on critical areas such as environmental education, zero-carbon emission strategies, waste management, biodiversity enhancement, and green energy research

Dr Sukanta Majumdar, the Minister of State for Education and Development of the North East Region, launched the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Bombay's Sustainability Policy on Tuesday, marking a significant step toward environmental conservation and sustainable development.

His visit included a series of high-level meetings, presentations, and facility tours showcasing IIT-Bombay’s contributions to research, innovation, and sustainability.

IIT-Bombay's step towards a greener future

The centerpiece of Dr Majumdar’s visit was the unveiling of IIT-Bombay’s Sustainability Policy, which aims to integrate sustainability into the core functioning of the institute. The policy focuses on critical areas such as environmental education, zero-carbon emission strategies, waste management, biodiversity enhancement, and green energy research.

Dr Majumdar also launched the report of the Pan-IIT Sustainability Conclave, which highlighted collaborative efforts across IITs for achieving net-zero campuses, and the first newsletter of IIT-Bombay’s Research Hub for Green Energy and Sustainability (GESH).

Speaking on the occasion, Majumdar lauded IIT-Bombay’s initiatives, and said, “The launch of the Sustainability Policy reflects the institute’s unwavering commitment to creating a greener future. Through its exceptional research and innovation, IIT-Bombay is contributing significantly to realizing the vision of Viksit Bharat."

The launch event included a detailed presentation by Professor Anurag Garg, Associate Dean (Infrastructure Planning and Support), on IIT-Bombay’s Campus Sustainability Plan, which outlined actionable steps for reducing the campus’s carbon footprint and promoting eco-friendly practices. Following this, Sanjay Mahajani, the Professor-In-Charge of GESH, elaborated on the hub’s mission to enable cutting-edge research and education in sustainability, with a focus on green energy and climate change.

Some of the key features of IIT-Bombay’s Sustainability Policy include environmental education — Integrating sustainability concepts into academic and research programmes — and zero carbon emission approach.