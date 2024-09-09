Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) continues to push the boundaries of research and development, receiving substantial extramural funding that aligns with India's national goals of technological self-reliance.

Funding for research activities at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) from external sources has shown an upward graph (by 22 per cent) in the past three academic years. The Institute, known for its cutting-edge research across various disciplines, has seen an impressive rise in funding over the last three years, supporting projects in science, engineering, management, and social sciences. A total of 35 per cent of funding is from non-government sources.

The latest figures shared reveal that IIT Bombay secured Rs 700 crore in research and development (R&D) funding for the 2023-24 academic year, a significant increase from Rs. 576 crore in 2022-23 and Rs. 502 crore in 2021-22. This funding surge has empowered the Institute to establish multidisciplinary research centres, tackling complex societal and industrial challenges through innovative solutions.

With projects ranging from short-term consulting to long-term sponsored research, IIT Bombay’s faculty and students continue to produce impactful work that not only benefits industry and government sectors but also generates new knowledge to position India as a global leader in technology and innovation. The duration of these R&D projects typically spans 2-5 years, covering a wide array of fields from engineering and science to design and the humanities.

The exponential growth in research funding has propelled IIT Bombay into the league of world-class institutions, further cementing its reputation for academic excellence and technological innovation.

R&D Funding at IIT Bombay Over the last three years

Year R&D Funding Received (Rs crores)

2023-24

700

2022-23

576 2021-22

502

Some Major projects

Hydrogen pressure vessel manufacturing using Textile-based composites TeCoPV India: The Ministry of Textiles has funded this project. The project will establish a platform for indigenous, cost-effective, and safe gaseous hydrogen storage potential, risk assessment and life cycle analysis.

Maharashtra Drone Mission: The Technical Education Department (Government of Maharashtra) has funded a project with an outlay of Rs. 151.8 crores (over 5 years) to foster indigenous technology development and establish Maharashtra as a global leader in drone technology.