IMD issues alert for Thane, Jalna districts; asks people to take precautions

Updated on: 15 April,2023 05:53 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds likely in next 3-4 hours

IMD issues alert for Thane, Jalna districts; asks people to take precautions

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


The Indian Meteorological Department on Saturday issued a nowcast warning for Thane and Jalna districts.


It said that thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Thane and Jalna during next 3 to 4 hours.



It asked people to take precautions while moving out.

thane news mumbai mumbai news maharashtra India Meteorological Department

