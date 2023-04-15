IMD issues alert for Thane, Jalna districts; asks people to take precautions

Thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds likely in next 3-4 hours

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

The Indian Meteorological Department on Saturday issued a nowcast warning for Thane and Jalna districts.

It said that thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Thane and Jalna during next 3 to 4 hours.

Also read: Maha: Ex-employee booked for cheating automobile dealer of more than Rs 16 lakh in Thane

It asked people to take precautions while moving out.