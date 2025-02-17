The grand sporting event is being held at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune, from February 17 to 20, 2025

Pic/IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has commenced the 15th All India IMD Sports Meet 2025 as part of its 150th anniversary celebrations.

The grand sporting event is being held at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune, from February 17 to 20, 2025. The event was inaugurated by Dr M. Mohapatra, Director General of Meteorology, who delivered an address emphasising the significance of sportsmanship in fostering unity, overcoming challenges, and promoting equality across disciplines.

According to a statement by the IMD, the sports meet has attracted enthusiastic participation from various institutes under the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), including the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), National Centre for Earth Science Studies (NCESS), and IMD. This annual event serves as a vital platform for employees across IMD offices to showcase their athletic prowess while strengthening bonds and promoting a healthy work-life balance.

The 15th edition of the IMD Sports Meet features a variety of sports disciplines, including badminton, carrom, chess, table tennis, cricket, shooting ball, and volleyball. The event underscores IMD’s commitment to fostering teamwork, physical fitness, and camaraderie among its employees.

The inaugural ceremony witnessed an impressive turnout, with over 600 participants, including representatives from various institutes under MoES, IMD officials, retired personnel, and enthusiastic visitors. The event began with a vibrant opening ceremony, setting the stage for an exciting series of competitions over the next four days.

With such a remarkable start, the IMD looks forward to a successful sports meet filled with competitive spirit and sportsmanship, marking another milestone in its illustrious 150-year journey, the statement reads.

PM launches ‘Mission Mausam’, releases IMD Vision-2047 document

On January 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in celebrations of 150th Foundation Day of India Meteorological Department (IMD) at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. Addressing the gathering on the occasion, he said the 150 years of the IMD represent not just the journey of the department but also a proud journey of modern science and technology in India.

He lauded IMD has served millions of Indians over these one and a half centuries and has become a symbol of India’s scientific progress. PM Modi said a commemorative postage stamp and coin was also released today about the achievements of IMD. He added that the release of a vision document outlining the future of IMD in 2047, when India will celebrate 100 years of independence. He greeted the citizens on this momentous occasion of 150 years of IMD.

The Prime Minister noted that IMD had organised a National Meteorological Olympiad to engage the youth as part of its 150 years of its journey. He added that thousands of students participated, which would further increase their interest in meteorology.