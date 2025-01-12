The department was established in 1875 and since then, it has been helping in systematic observation, regular reporting, and scientific forecasting of weather

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday organised a 'Run for Mausam' marathon as an initiative to raise awareness about the activities of the department and challenges of climate change, environmental sustainability, ANI reported.

On January 15, IMD — which is a part of the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences — will commemorate 150 years of operation. The marathon is being organised at

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (JLN) Stadium in Delhi.

As per IMD's official website, around 1,500 people will participate in this event.

The department was established in 1875 and since then, it has been helping in "systematic observation, regular reporting, and scientific forecasting of weather in the Indian subcontinent."

"In essence, IMD serves as a cornerstone in India's efforts to manage the challenges posed by weather extremes, promoting sustainable development and strengthening the nation's resilience in an era of climate change. Its ongoing evolution underscores the increasing significance of meteorological services in addressing the complex issues of climate change and environmental sustainability." the website added.

"A marathon is proposed to be organized on 12th January 2025 to popularize the activities of IMD so as to improve the awareness among the public for reducing loss of life and property and supporting socioeconomic development. The venue for the marathon at Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium is "Open Space West Block" in front of the main arena," concluded the website.

The website also stated that public outreach and awareness are a crucial part of the department's mission, ANI cited.

"The department enhances understanding of weather patterns and climate-related challenges through a variety of platforms, including workshops, seminars, and digital media, empowering communities to proactively adapt and respond to shifting environmental conditions." the website added.

(With ANI inputs)