In a first, BMC to create urban forest with over 139 types of trees at Marol

It will also include a viewing deck, amphitheatre, plants to attract butterflies, medicinal plants and a pond for birds. The estimated cost is around R7 crore; it is supposed to be created next year and the greenery will take another three years to grow.
The BMC garden at Marol which will be part of the forest. PIC/Sayyed Sameer Abedi
Industrial estate land also
The BMC has an existing garden of 1.9 acres in Sat baug area in Marol which is on the north side of Metro line 1. There is an adjoining land of 1.3 acres of the Marol Industrial estate.
“We have taken permission from Marol Co-operative Industrial Estate Ltd. A forest will be developed in 7,784 sq metres of the area of total 13,102 sq metres of land. The other part will be developed as a recreational facility where people can come and also enjoy the greenery and biodiversity,” said Kiran Dighavkar, assistant commissioner of the planning department. He added the plantation and infrastructure will be developed within a year. In addition, a three years contract for maintenance of the plantation will be awarded.
The plan for the forest
“It is critical to develop buffer zones which absorb river floods during heavy rainfall and also act as a filtration system for surface run-off before the water is discharged in the river. It will also increase green cover and biodiversity. Such spaces are important and need to be protected from encroachment,” said an official from the BMC.
Separate provision for funds
The BMC has invited tenders for creation of the urban forest, the estimated cost for which is Rs 6.92 crore. The tenders will be opened on June 26. Funds for the same will be allotted from a separate provision under the District Planning Committee (DPC).
“The urban forest will increase vegetation and lower the mean land surface temperature. It will also protect, conserve and enhance biodiversity and be an accessible public open space,” said Dighavkar.
Little tree coverage
As per the information from the World Resources Institute (WRI) and Ross Centre, the Marol industrial estate is located within K east ward, which is one of the least performing wards in terms of tree coverage with high mean land surface temperatures (LST). As per a WRI report, after the construction of metro line-1 the area has experienced substantial change in its LST. The observed LST along the metro stretch before the construction between 2005 and 2010 has been 29.27 to 33.64 degree celsius. Post metro construction there has been an increase to
around 32.65 ando 38.83 degree celsius. However, this is due to multiple factors such as increased concrete surface due to metro construction, reduction in tree coverage and accelerated urban development due to metro connectivity, the report suggested.
The area
Existing BMC garden: 1.9 Acres (7,830 sqm)
Marol industrial estate land: 1.3 Acres (5,441 sqm.)
Total area - 3.2 acres