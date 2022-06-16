In a first, BMC to create urban forest with over 139 types of trees at Marol

The city’s first, the BMC will develop it on 3.2 acres in Marol at an estimated cost of R7 cr

The Mithi river is to the right of this area in Marol where work on proposed forest has started

In a first, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will create an urban forest with more than 139 types of trees at Marol on the banks of the Mithi river. Unlike the Miyawaki plantations already being created across the city, people will be able to visit this urban forest. It will be developed on a 3.2-acre plot including Marol industrial estate land and an existing garden of BMC.

It will also include a viewing deck, amphitheatre, plants to attract butterflies, medicinal plants and a pond for birds. The estimated cost is around R7 crore; it is supposed to be created next year and the greenery will take another three years to grow.

