In Photos: Mumbai's elite showcase hats at Poonawalla Breeders Multi Million 2025

Updated on: 25 February,2025 08:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ashish Raje | mailbag@mid-day.com

The derby usually has some horse-racing and a whole lot of hat-wearing. mid-day’s keen-eyed lensman Ashish Raje captured the cream of Mumbai showing off some unusual headgear at the Poonawalla Breeders Multi Million (Grade-1) 2025 that was held at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse on Sunday

Pics/Ashish Raje

mid-day’s keen-eyed lensman Ashish Raje captured the cream of Mumbai showing off some unusual headgear at the Poonawalla Breeders Multi Million (Grade-1) 2025 that was held at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse on Sunday




royal western india turf club mahalaxmi racecourse mahalaxmi Mahalaxmi racetrack mumbai news mumbai

