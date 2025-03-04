After consultant drafts plan following 2022 survey that showed 11 million litres of untreated sewage being emptied into lake, civic body invites contractors for Rs 40 crore project

One of the culverts pouring into Powai lake. File Pic/Anurag Ahire

Listen to this article In two years, Mumbai to get a clean and sewage-free Powai lake x 00:00

Three years after the report of untreated sewage being discharged into Powai lake came out, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has finally decided to divert the sewage to a treatment plant. The project will cost around Rs 39.37 crore. In 2022, a survey revealed that approximately 10.9 million litres of untreated sewage from 15 culverts along Adi Shankaracharya Marg was flowing into the lake.



In 2022, a survey revealed that approximately 10.9 million litres of untreated sewage from 15 culverts along Adi Shankaracharya Marg was flowing into the lake. Following this, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directed the BMC on March 7, 2022, to prevent sewage discharge into Powai lake. In response, the BMC appointed a consultant to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR). Now, the civic body has invited tenders to appoint a contractor for the work.

ADVERTISEMENT



A crocodile rests on a fountain platform in Powai lake. File Pic/Satej Shinde

According to a BMC official, these culverts were originally rainwater drains that helped recharge the lake. However, over time, sewage began mixing into the stormwater drain, eventually polluting the lake. The official further stated that untreated sewage has led to excessive vegetation growth in the lake, which is harmful to its biodiversity.

“Once sewage discharge is stopped, the water quality will improve. Currently, the lake water is only used for industrial purposes and not for drinking. The project is estimated to be completed in 18 months, excluding the monsoon season,” a BMC official said. As per BMC records, Powai lake was artificially built in 1891 to provide potable water to the city. It was the first lake to supply tap water to Mumbai. The lake spans 520 acres, with a depth ranging from 3 to 12 metres, which has now reduced due to silt accumulation.

Stalin Dayanand, director of the NGO Vanashakti, who had filed a petition in the NGT for the lake’s cleanup, welcomed the move. “Finally, the BMC has approved our demand. This lake is our heritage. It is also the only lake within city limits in India that is home to freshwater crocodiles. The BMC should also consider recharging the lake with treated water to help maintain its water level,” he said.