A total of 59 medals have been announced for the Maharashtra police force - 17 of them for gallantry, 3 for distinguished service and 39 for meritorious service ahead of the Independence Day 2024, reported the PTI.

Police sub-inspector Dhanaji Honmane, who was martyred in an encounter with Naxalites in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra in 2020, was among the 17 police personnel from the state who have been selected for the Medal for Gallantry on the eve of the Independence Day.

PSI Honmane, who was in charge of Bhamragad Quick Response Team (QRT), was martyred along with C 60 Commando Kishor Atram in an encounter with Naxalites in May 2020 in Gadchiroli.

He will be awarded the gallantry medal posthumously.

Gadchiroli Additional Superintendent of Police Kunal Tare, Sub Divisional Police Officer Kunal Sonvane, PSI Dipak Aute, Rahul Devhade, Vijay Sakpal, police constables Nageshkumar Madharboina, Shakil Shaikh, Vishwanath Pedam, Vivek Narote, Moreshwar Potavi, Kailash Kulmethe, Kotla Korami, Korke Veladi, Mahadev Wankhede, Mahesh Michha, Samayya Asam were among others who got the gallantry medal for three operations against Naxalites.

The central government on Wednesday announced service medals for 1,037 police personnel of various central and state forces, as per the PTI.

Additional Director General of Police Chiranjeev Prasad, ACPs Satish Govekar and Rajendra Dahale got President's medal for distinguished service.

Additional Commissioner of Police Datta Shinde, Deputy Inspector General Sandeep Diwan, Deputy Superintendent of Police Shivaji Phadtare, Vinit Chaudhary, Superintendent of Police Sanjay Khade are among 39 police officials who got the medal for meritorious service.

Assistant police sub-inspector Dwarkadas Bhange from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is also among those police personnel who will be awarded the medal for meritorious service.

ASI Bhange has been working to improve the conviction rate for the last several years with his suggestions in cases registered at various police stations. He has studied over 200 court cases as a part of his Masters of Law studies.

The thesis submitted by ASI Bhange had earlier prompted the Maharashtra police to direct district-level officials to study trial court judgements.

One of his suggestions was that a special cadre of "scenes of crime officers" should be created for collection of evidence.

(with PTI inputs)