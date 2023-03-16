India vs Australia ODI: Mumbai Police issues list of traffic restrictions, check details

In a traffic notification, the Mumbai Traffic Police said, India vs Australia One Day Cricket match is scheduled to be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 17, 2023 and a large numbers of spectators are expected to ply in vehicles, this may lead to traffic congestion in the area

Representational Pic

Mumbai Traffic Police on Thursday issued traffic restrictions around Wankhede Stadium in south Mumbai ahead of the India vs Australia ODI Cricket Match on March 17.

In a traffic notification, the Mumbai Traffic Police said, India vs Australia One Day Cricket match is scheduled to be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 17, 2023. As large numbers of spectators are expected to ply in vehicles, this may lead to traffic congestion in the area.

The notification was issued by Gaurav Singh, DCP, Traffic Police, Mumbai.

It said, In order to prevent obstruction, and inconvenience to the public traffic restrictions are being temporarily issued which are as followed-

Parking Restrictions-

There shall be no parking on March 17, in respect of below mentioned roads from 08.00 hrs. to 23.55 hrs.

1) C Road North side from its junction on N.S.Road upto its junction with E Road.

2) D Road from its junction on N.S.Road upto its junction with E Road.

3) E Road from the junction of D Road upto C road junction.

4) F Road from the junction ofN.S.Road to the junction of H road.

5) G road south side from its junction on N.S.Road upto its junction with H Road.

6) H Road from the junction of F Road to the junction of G Road.

7) N.S. Road South and North bound from Mafatlal Bath Signal to Air India Junction.

The notification further said that the following changes have been made in the routine traffic pattern for March 17, 2023.

- D Road shall be one way (from West to East) for vehicular traffic from its junction at N.S. Road (Marine Drive) and towards the junction of E and C Road.

- C Road shall be One Way (from East to West) for vehicular traffic from its junction of E Road towards the junction of N.S. Road (Marine Drive).

- E Road shall be One Way (South Bound) for all types of vehicular traffic from the junction of D' Road towards its junction of C Road.