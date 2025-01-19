The motorcycle rally will pass through important border towns and coastal cities such as Sri Ganganagar, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Vadodara, and Daman, and will conclude at the iconic Gateway of India in Mumbai on February 1, 2025, marking Coast Guard Day, an official statement said

To mark the Indian Coast Guard's (ICG) 49th Raising Day, the ICG is set to begin the ‘Sentinels of the Sea - Sarhad Se Samandar’ motorcycle expedition, an official statement said on Suunday.

The event will be flagged off on January 22, 2025, at 1:30 pm from the Attari Border in Amritsar by Inspector General Bhisham Sharma, Commander of Coast Guard Region (West), and Dr. Atul Fulzele, Inspector General of the BSF Punjab Frontier, it said.

The motorcycle rally, organised by the Indian Coast Guard’s Regional Headquarters West in partnership with Triumph Motorcycles Ltd., will cover a distance of 2,300 kilometers over 10 days, it said.

The route will pass through important border towns and coastal cities such as Sri Ganganagar, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Vadodara, and Daman, and will conclude at the iconic Gateway of India in Mumbai on February 1, 2025, marking Coast Guard Day, the statement further said.

The expedition is a tribute to the dedication and bravery of the Indian Coast Guard, which plays a crucial role in protecting India’s maritime borders. It also showcases the Coast Guard's contribution to national security and highlights the country’s maritime heritage, it said.

The rally promotes unity, environmental awareness, and camaraderie among India’s defense forces, the statement said.

The rally will also support key government initiatives such as the Fit India Movement, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. The participants will interact with school students along the route to raise awareness about India’s maritime history and inspire the younger generation. The journey also provides a unique opportunity for the Coast Guard personnel to connect with people in rural and border regions, sharing a sense of pride in the country’s culture, values, and traditions, it stated.

Along with raising awareness about India’s maritime heritage, the rally will also highlight the importance of road safety, responsible driving, and teamwork. It celebrates exploration and adventure while promoting sustainable and eco-friendly practices, the officials said.

"The Indian Coast Guard remains committed to its mission of safeguarding India’s maritime interests while engaging with the people of India through initiatives like this motorcycle expedition," the statement said.