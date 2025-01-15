We need to formulate new rules to regulate e-bikers

Our report stated that officials stated despite repeated meetings and reminders to food delivery app executives to enforce strict rules and blacklist repeat offenders, concrete action is yet to be taken

Pic/Anurag Ahire

The race to deliver food and goods within minutes is creating traffic chaos in Mumbai. The traffic police have flagged the widespread use of e-bikes, now often replaced with motorcycles by food delivery apps, as a major contributor to the city’s congestion. This paper’s front page report on the e-bike jam and the avalanche of responses it has evinced, proves this is a hot button topic affecting citizens hugely across the city.

Our report stated that officials stated despite repeated meetings and reminders to food delivery app executives to enforce strict rules and blacklist repeat offenders, concrete action is yet to be taken.

E-bike riders cannot be booked for traffic violations since these vehicles are not registered with the RTO. However, traffic officials can book them under sections related to rash driving and wrong-side driving. Since August last year, Mumbai police seized 1754 e-bikes as part of a crackdown. They can be booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita now.

If, as the cops claimed, meetings with food delivery apps representatives have not changed the scenario, they may think of the way where the app managers themselves are penalised if they fail to blacklist the drivers. All concerned have to look at whether easing timelines will ameliorate this situation. Many of these small, light e-bikes climb on to pavements with app riders taking up pedestrian space, zig-zagging amidst people as they try to get deliveries done pronto.

Workshops between drivers and app leaders/management are an absolute necessity. The company needs to insist on a helmet, too, for the rider. Leaders need to think whether it is time to bring e-bikes under the RTO rules, including registration now that they are a big part of the two wheel component on the roads in this city. We cannot profess helplessness but have to be proactive for safety.