Indian Navy chopper makes emergency landing off Mumbai coast; three personnel rescued

The crew was rescued by a naval patrol aircraft, said the officia

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

An Indian Navy Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) on a routine sortie with three personnel on board made an emergency landing off the Mumbai coast on Wednesday, an official said.

The crew was rescued by a naval patrol aircraft, said the official.

Also Read: Mumbai: Cops fine 73 motorists for drunk driving; 10,215 helmetless riders caught

"Indian Navy ALH on a routine sortie off Mumbai ditched close to the coast. Immediate search and rescue ensured the safe recovery of the crew of 3 by a naval patrol craft," the official said.

"Ditching" refers to an emergency landing on water.

An inquiry to investigate the incident has been ordered, the official added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.