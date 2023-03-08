Breaking News
Mumbai Trans Harbour Link could be ready to use by year-end
Mumbai weather update: Light rain and thunderstorms to continue for next two days
Mumbai: BMC looking for alternatives to underground parking lots
Panic buttons shut down 90 per cent escalators in Mumbai stations
Darshan Solanki Suicide: IIT-B panel says no caste harassment
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Indian Navy chopper makes emergency landing off Mumbai coast three personnel rescued

Indian Navy chopper makes emergency landing off Mumbai coast; three personnel rescued

Updated on: 08 March,2023 12:19 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The crew was rescued by a naval patrol aircraft, said the officia

Indian Navy chopper makes emergency landing off Mumbai coast; three personnel rescued

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


An Indian Navy Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) on a routine sortie with three personnel on board made an emergency landing off the Mumbai coast on Wednesday, an official said.


The crew was rescued by a naval patrol aircraft, said the official.



Also Read: Mumbai: Cops fine 73 motorists for drunk driving; 10,215 helmetless riders caught


"Indian Navy ALH on a routine sortie off Mumbai ditched close to the coast. Immediate search and rescue ensured the safe recovery of the crew of 3 by a naval patrol craft," the official said.

"Ditching" refers to an emergency landing on water.

An inquiry to investigate the incident has been ordered, the official added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

mumbai mumbai news indian navy news india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK