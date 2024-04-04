Indian warships INS Trishul and INS Sumedha carried out a major operation in the high seas on March 29 that resulted in successful rescue of fishing vessel Al Kambar and its crew of 23 Pakistani nationals

The pirates in police custody. Pic/Mumbai Police sources

Listen to this article Indian Navy hands over nine pirates to Mumbai Police x 00:00

The Indian Navy on Thursday said it has handed over to the Mumbai Police nine pirates who were apprehended in an operation in east of Somalia last week, reported news agency PTI.

Indian warships INS Trishul and INS Sumedha carried out a major operation in the high seas on March 29 that resulted in successful rescue of fishing vessel Al Kambar and its crew of 23 Pakistani nationals.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Navy said all nine pirates involved in piracy were apprehended in that operation.

"INS Trishul arrived at Mumbai on April 3 and handed over all nine pirates to the local police for further legal action in accordance with the Indian laws, specifically the Maritime Anti-Piracy Act 2022," Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said, reported PTI.

"Indian Navy reaffirms its resolve to safeguard all merchant shipping and seafarers transiting in Indian Ocean Region irrespective of their nationality," it said.

The operation involved INS Sumedha and guided missile frigate INS Trishul.

"After the successful operation of the Indian Navy team, the pirates surrendered and the crew members were rescued. The pirates were then taken into custody by the Navy and after six days of journey, the pirates were brought to Mumbai," an official said on Wednesday, reported PTI.

During questioning of the crew members of the fishing vessel, it came to light Somalian pirates were carrying AK-47 rifles, hand grenades and rocket launchers. The pirates threatened to kill crew members if they made any movement, he said, reported PTI.

After rescuing the crew members and detaining the pirates, Indian Navy commandos inspected the fishing vessel and recovered 728 live rounds of AK-47 rifle, a GPS (global positioning system) device and eight mobile phones, he said, reported PTI.

The sea robbers had thrown their weapons into the sea after warning from the Indian Navy commandos, according to the official, reported PTI.

The Navy later handed over the pirates to the Mumbai police who placed them arrest, he added, reported PTI.

The Mumbai police registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Maritime Anti-Piracy Act, the Passports Act and the Foreigners Act against the pirates and placed them under arrest, the official said, reported PTI.

The arrested pirates were identified as Gelie Jama Farah (50), Ahmed Bashir Omar (42), Abdikarin Mohmmad Shire (34), Adan Hasan Warmase (44), Mohammed Abdi Ahmed (34), Abdikadir Mohmmad Ali (28), Aydid Mohmud Jimale (30), Said Yasin Adan (25) and Jama Said Elmi (18), the police said, reported PTI.

The pirates were able to speak only in their native Somali language and help of translators will be taken to communicate with them during questioning, the official said, reported PTI.

The arrested Somalian pirates will be produced before a Mumbai court on Thursday, he said.

The latest action comes two weeks after the Navy rescued another vessel, freed 17 hostages, and captured 35 armed pirates in a nearly 40-hour dramatic mid-sea operation off the Somalia coast.

These 35 pirates were also brought to Mumbai and placed under arrest by the police.

(With inputs from PTI)