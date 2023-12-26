Indian Navy inducts Stealth Guided Missile Destroyer Imphal

The Indian Navy ceremonially commissioned the Stealth Guided Missile Destroyer Imphal into its fleet in Mumbai on Tuesday

The Indian Navy ceremonially commissioned the Stealth Guided Missile Destroyer Imphal into its fleet in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The event witnessed the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar.

The commissioning marks the formal inclusion of the Imphal, the third of the 'Visakhapatnam' class destroyers, into the Navy, newswire PTI reported.

Designed indigenously by the navy's in-house organization, the Warship Design Bureau, and constructed by the defence PSU Mazagon Dock Limited in Mumbai, the Imphal possesses the capability to launch extended-range supersonic BrahMos missiles.

Notably, it is the first warship named after a city from the northeast, according to Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Flag Officer Commanding in Chief, Western Naval Command.

Having successfully completed a rigorous and comprehensive trial program, both in harbor and at sea, INS Imphal was officially delivered to the Indian Navy on October 20.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressing the Commissioning Ceremony of 'INS Imphal' in Mumbai on Tuesday, expressed concerns about external forces displaying jealousy and hatred towards India's economic and strategic growth. Singh emphasized the government's serious stance on recent drone attacks, such as the one on 'MV Chem Pluto' in the Arabian Sea and the attack on 'MV Sai Baba' in the Red Sea, which India takes very seriously.

Singh further asserted that India, acting as a Net Security Provider in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), is committed to ensuring the significant growth of maritime trade in the region. He stated that India aims to elevate maritime commerce in the IOR to new heights and, in collaboration with friendly nations, will work to maintain the safety and security of Sea Lanes for maritime trade.

MV Chem Pluto, a chemical/oil tanker en route from Al Jubail (Saudi Arabia) to New Mangalore, witnessed an attack on Saturday southwest of Veraval, Gujarat, resulting in an explosion and fire. While confusion initially surrounded whether the attack was a missile or drone strike, the Navy clarified, based on debris analysis, that it was likely a drone attack.

The Indian Navy has deployed INS Mormugao, INS Kochi, and INS Kolkata to various areas as a precautionary measure, given the recent incidents in the Arabian Sea. An Explosive Ordnance Disposal team has conducted a preliminary assessment of the vessel, and further forensic and technical analysis will be needed to determine the attack's specifics. (With inputs from agencies)