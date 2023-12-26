Mumbai: Police rescue siblings in dramatic kidnapping arrest

Police apprehend culprits in Naigaon case, probing staged kidnapping involving siblings

Both the accused in police custody. Pics/Hanif Patel

Two men have been arrested for kidnapping two minor siblings and demanding ransom In an attempt to pressure father of victims, kidnappers threatened over the phone It was a daunting task for the police to ensure the safety of the endangered children

Two men have been arrested for kidnapping two minor siblings and demanding ransom from their parents in Naigaon. In an attempt to pressure the father of the victims, the kidnappers threatened over the phone: “Your son and daughter have been kidnapped. I have tied bombs to their bodies, and the remote control is in my hand. They will explode in a minute. If you want their safety, please bring in Rs 10 lakh cash to my specified address.”

It was a daunting task for the police to ensure the safety of the endangered children. After tracking the mobile location of the ransom caller, a team reached a chawl area in Kashigaon, Mira Road, where they found the limbs of the children— an eight-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl— tied up. The police learned that the girl victim had conspired with her boyfriend, Jay Prakash Gupta alias Sonu Gupta, 23, and Vipul Shashikant Tiwari, 20, to stage her kidnapping. Both accused are natives of Mira Road, said the police.

Accused Vipul Tiwari and Jay Prakash Gupta alias Sonu Gupta

The incident occurred on December 23. Upon receiving the ransom call, the victim’s father, Deepak Kumar Gupta, approached Naigaon police station, where an FIR was filed under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including kidnapping and criminal conspiracy against unknown individuals, as per Senior Inspector Ramesh Bhame of Naigaon police station.

The Zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police, Pournima Chougule-Shringi, was briefed about the case and immediately formed three teams due to its sensitivity.

“We had to be extremely active as the lives of minor children were in danger. One team tracked the location of the kidnapper’s cellphone, which led to the rescue of the children,” said DCP Pournima Chougule-Shringi.

Though the children were rescued, the kidnappers were absent at the location as a police team, with the complainant’s aid, engaged them in Vasai to recover the ransom.

“After they reached the Madhubani area in Vasai, our team arrested both the accused,” said DCP Pournima Chougule-Shringi.

“Our police team, including Inspector Mangesh Andhare, API Roshan Devre, Ganesh Koran, Balram Palkar, and several other PSIs and constables, worked collectively to solve the case,” she added.

API Vinod Wagh has been assigned the case for a thorough investigation. Sources at the police station informed mid-day that the involvement of the 17-year-old is being examined.

“At present, the children are traumatised, so we have not questioned the girl. However, she appears to be the mastermind behind her kidnapping with the help of both accused,” said an officer, suggesting that the minor girl might become a co-accused in the case.

“The role of the room owner in Mira Road, where the children were held captive, is also under scrutiny,” added the officer.

The FIR is registered under sections 363, 364(a), 387, 342, and 120 (b) of the Indian Penal Code. Both accused are currently in the custody of Naigaon police, and interrogations are ongoing.