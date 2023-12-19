Maharashtra human rights body summons labour dept officials, cops after report on slavery

State Human Rights Commission is of the view that the State Labour Department and the police are responsible for tribals being exploited as bonded labourers

The bonded labourers outside Newasa police station after getting the relevant Acts invoked in the FIR against farmer Pankaj Khatik

Taking cognisance of mid-day’s front page report on December 11, ‘Starving for five days, 20 tribals make daring escape from slavery’, the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) has summoned the Principal Secretary of Labour Department, Mantralaya and the Special Inspector General of Police, Nashik Range, to appear before the commission on January 4, 2024.

The senior government officials have been directed to, “submit their response in writing with relevant documents upon which they intend to rely in respect of their defence,” reads the summons, a copy of which is with mid-day.

Farmer Pankaj Khatik in whose fields the tribals were forced to work

The incident

The Igatpuri-based tribals, belonging to the Katkari tribe, had gone to work in the fields of farmer Pankaj Khatik in Patharwala village of Ahmednagar district. They were given a meagre advance to cut sugarcane in Khatik’s fields and forced to live in makeshift shanties that were destroyed by unseasonal rains. They also lost their belongings and rations and were forced to starve for at least five days. Sources said that when the tribals asked Khatik for money to survive, he refused to pay before the end of the month.

Left with no option, in the second week of December, the tribals decided to return to their village in Igatpuri taluka of Nashik district and called for a pick-up van. The van was, however, intercepted by Khatik, who threatened them with dire consequences if they left without completing the work. After some time, one of the tribals approached Newasa police for help. At Newasa police station, Senior Police Inspector (PI) Shivaji Dohifade registered an FIR but without invoking relevant Acts, including the crucial Bonded Labour System Abolition Act and the Schedule Castes/Schedule Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Bonded labourers at Tahsildar’s office in Newasa taluka in Ahmednagar after being released from bondage

mid-day highlighted the plight of the tribals under its campaign ‘End Slavery in the State’. The issue was picked up by various members of the Legislative Council and by the Leader of Opposition in the ongoing Winter Session of the Maharashtra Assembly. Amid a serious lack of political and administrative will, the situation of tribal populations has remained unchanged.

MSHRC’s action

After the first of mid-day’s four-part investigative series hit the newsstands on December 11, the MSHRC took suo motu cognisance and started proceedings on the same day. It noted in the proceedings, “An alarming news article appeared in mid-day, highlighting a very shocking, sorrowful incident of Igatpuri bonded labourers who were made to starve for five days, were illegally detained by one Pankaj Khatik in Ahmednagar District. The article further highlighted on grave lapse on the part of the police in registering their FIR and apprehend the culprits.”

Different MLCs at the ongoing Winter Session of Maharashtra Legislative Council demanding suspension of inspector Shivaji Dohifode at Newasa police station for not invoking proper Acts in the case; The car of accused Pankaj Khatik who blocked the way of the pick-up van carrying bonded labourers in Ahmednagar; Tribal activist Gokul Hilam shows a copy of the FIR and General Diary with a mention of relevant Acts which were invoked only after they staged a sit-in protest at Newasa police station; Unseasonal rain destroyed the shelters of bonded labourers at their workplace

“Apparently, the Labour Department as well as police have turned a blind eye to this unfortunate boiling issue of bonded labourers. Therefore by invoking powers under Section 12(1) of the Protection of Human Rights Act, suo motu cognizance of the news article is taken by the Commission. The incident clearly makes out a case of violation of human rights of the victims at the hands of the concerned stakeholder departments,” noted the MSHRC in its proceedings.

MSHRC chairperson, KK Tated, and member, MA Sayeed, immediately issued an order to summon, “(a) the Principal Secretary, Labour Department, Mantralaya, Mumbai to constitute a team of experts to conduct a fact-finding inquiry and submit a report on or before the next schedule date; and (b) Spl. Inspector General of Police, Nashik Range to conduct fact-finding inquiry by particularly focusing on the alleged serious lapse on the part of the concerned police in registering proper FIR against the culprits and why there was negligence in conducting fair impartial investigation and submit report on or before the next schedule date.” The concerned officials have to submit their reports on or before January 4, 2024.