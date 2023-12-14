Maharashtra: Why the Katkari tribe is worst hit by slavery

A yet-unreleased government report’s damning findings show that 95 per cent of community is indebted, with an average household debt of R14,000 and at least 77 per cent illiterate and 35 per cent suffering from serious illness

The Katkaris’s largely borrow money to buy food, a survey has shown. File pic

All the bonded labourers rescued by NGO workers in Maharashtra belong to Katkari tribe The Katkari population is characterised by an alarmingly high illiteracy rate Each day poses a fresh challenge for them as they struggle to secure food

All the bonded labourers rescued by NGO workers in Maharashtra belong to the primitive Katkari tribal community, whose economic situation is the most concerning among the three indigenous societies, including Madiya and Kolam. The Katkari population is characterised by an alarmingly high illiteracy rate, thanks to official apathy. Due to the failure of district officials in safeguarding the fundamental rights of the Katkari population, characterised by an alarmingly high illiteracy rate, this indigenous community persists in leading a wretched existence in their makeshift huts devoid of any belongings.

Each day poses a fresh challenge for them as they struggle to secure food. Activists emphasise the pressing necessity to hold the concerned district officials accountable, including the collector, chief executive officers, block development officers, gram panchayat officials, and others, for neglecting their responsibilities to safeguard the rights of the economically disadvantaged Katkari community. The Katkaris are compelled to abandon their homes in distress, falling prey to conditions akin to slavery.

According to a survey conducted during 2018-20 by the state government in Palghar’s Wada taluka, approximately 95 per cent of Katkari households have taken loans from various sources, and among them, the average debt per family is Rs 14,000. This debt is primarily utilised for meeting the expenses related to food consumption.

Illiteracy rate

According to the survey report, there are observed to be 77 per cent in the age group of 24 to 59 and relatively higher, ranging from 77 per cent to 98 per cent, among the elderly Katkari population. Female illiteracy rates are notably higher in both age groups of Katkaris.

Health of Katkari community

Among the Katkari families surveyed in Wada taluka, 35 per cent of the population is affected by various serious illnesses. Particularly, the prevalence of diseases among women is higher across all age groups, especially in the age group of 3 to 5 years. Approximately 58 per cent of families have access to primary health centres, where 48 per cent seek treatment after incidents like snake and dog bites. Health workers' regular visits provide 48 per cent of families with valuable information and assistance concerning health services and treatments.

However, nearly 35 per cent of the families living in the vicinity do not have access to even most basic healthcare services. Of the 3,666 families in the village with Anganwadis, this facility is beneficial for 66 per cent of the families. However, 34 per cent of families residing in distant and rare settlements find it impractical to visit Anganwadis, especially when the number of children is less.

Women in need of nutrition

A total of 61 per cent of families with women of reproductive age have registered with Anganwadi workers for nutritional support, medicines, and allowances. Out of these, 39 per cent of women manage child care at home.

Education

The number of students in the first to fourth grades is 1,067; however, a decline has been observed in subsequent grades. Remarkably, the dropout rate for girls is recorded significantly lower than that for boys.

Household information

Ninety-five per cent of households do not have items such as bullock carts, bicycles, plows, generators, fans, musical instruments, televisions, clocks, or computers. Only 27 per cent of households have access to electricity. Furthermore, 43 per cent of households own mobile phones, but 43 per cent of them do not have access to the internet. In terms of employment, 87 per cent of Katkari families have an annual income of less than R10,000, and 32 per cent of families do not have ration cards.

Forest rights

In the survey, 97 per cent of households lacked information about individual forest rights. Only 9 per cent, approximately 383 families, were aware of these through gram sabhas.

Activists informed mid-day that these primitive tribes are the most neglected community in the state, saying, “Every day, they struggle to secure two meals.” The Chairperson of the Tribal Development Review Committee in Maharashtra, Vivek Pandit, expressed concern about the living conditions of the Katkari tribes.

“What’s the meaning of independence for the Katkari tribes, who struggle to feed their children daily and are forced to sleep without food?” said Pandit, adding, “There is an urgent need for the government to address the dire situation faced by these communities, especially primitive Katkari tribes.”

“Why isn't the state government holding the district collector accountable? What is preventing them from taking decisive action against bureaucrats found neglecting their official duties?” he said.

“If primitive tribal populations do not receive their ration cards within three months and the affected Katkari people cannot avail government schemes under the Antyoday Yojana, the concerned district collector will be personally held responsible?” he emphasised. “The state government must declare that if Katkaris don’t get houses, the chief executive officers (CEOs) will be held accountable,” Pandit stressed.

“Even after 77 years of independence, the tribals continue to suffer because the responsible government officers were never held accountable by the state. It is the duty of the state government to identify and severely punish erring bureaucrats and gram panchayat officials,” he added. “We are attempting to maintain the social order by not implementing social justice laws. How will these serious issues be addressed? Why haven't these been addressed before?” Pandit asked.

