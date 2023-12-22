Mumbai: Virar’s unlit stretch locals fear to tread

Global City locals plead with authorities to illuminate patch, citing rampant snatching of chains, phones

The dark patch that leads to Global City in Virar, which is haunted by robbers. Pics/Hanif Patel

Dysfunctional street lamps have fostered an inviting environment for anti-social elements Residents have been compelled to navigate a crime-prone 500-metre patch A 42-year-old woman’s gold mangalsutra was snatched by a motorcycle-borne youth

Dysfunctional street lamps, a consequence of red tape, have fostered an inviting environment for anti-social elements, including chain-snatchers, at Global City in Virar West. Residents have been compelled to navigate a crime-prone 500-metre patch for over two months. A 42-year-old woman’s gold mangalsutra was snatched by a motorcycle-borne youth who disappeared into the darkness after committing the crime on the evening of December 17.

The victim, Shreeshaha Bontu, was out shopping with her children and mother in Virar and the accused had been following her for a long time. The distance between her house and the shopping complex is hardly two kilometres. “After the shopping was done, I decided to drop my mother and son home and asked my daughter to wait at the shopping complex till I got back for her. At the time of returning, I sensed that someone was following me on a motorcycle. But I ignored it. The moment I reached the dark patch, where no street lamp was functional, the unknown motorcycle-borne youth in his early 30s, pounced on me, snatched my gold mangalsutra and vanished. It all happened in a fraction of a second. By the time I realised that the mangalsutra, weighing over four tolas worth R3 lakh had been snatched, he was nowhere to be seen,” the victim told mid-day.

“Though I shouted for help and a man tried to chase him, it was too late. Had the street lamps been functional, criminals would not dare to roam around,” Bontu added. After returning home, Bontu called her husband and registered an FIR at the Arnala police station under section 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code.

Mobile-snatching abounds

Nearby shopkeepers, requesting anonymity, said that dark roads leading to residential areas of Global City, which houses at least 5,000 flats, have become a crime hub in Virar West. “We have been noticing mobile-snatching incidents very regularly,” said a shopkeeper.

“Since the cost of a mobile phone is very low, the victims might not be approaching the police station and these issues go unregistered. Even we are scared to cross this dark patch,” the shopkeeper added. The residents of Virar West have been traversing the dark patch for more than two months.

One of them, Rupali Nandvikar, said, “The authorities concerned should look into this issue immediately as the residents of Global City choose this stretch for their morning and evening walks. In the absence of streetlights, we have to switch on mobile torches to cross the dark patch near Yazoo Park,” said.

‘Who will ensure our safety?’

Initially, the responsibility of maintaining the streetlamps rested with the builder, who has now transferred it to the municipal corporation. “Regrettably, civic officials have not prioritised the task of keeping the streets illuminated, as they were busy in preparing for an annual marathon event, which concluded early this month,” said a resident.

“The recent chain-snatching incident near Yazoo Park has made all of us, especially women and girls, scared to go out for our morning and evening walks. A lot of women leave their homes early in the morning on scooters and return late in the evening while traversing the poorly lit stretch all alone. Who will ensure their safety? Why there is a delay in making the streetlamps functional on the road leading to Global City?” Nandvikar asked.

‘Streets will be lit soon’

When contacted, Mahesh Madhavi, sub-divisional officer of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), said, “After the builder handed over the responsibility of streetlights to the municipal corporation, civic officials wanted to change the names of electricity meters. The process has been done and soon the streets will be illuminated.”

However, Sagar Sogale, executive engineer of the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation, said that the builder had not adequately maintained wires, causing delays in making these streetlights functional. “We were slightly preoccupied with the marathon preparation but work on in full swing. The damaged wires of these streetlamps on the road near Yazoo Park are being changed and in the next 10 days, they will be made functional. We have already repaired the wires of streetlamps on other stretches in Virar West,” Sogale added.

Compounded by a lack of police patrolling, these dark areas have also become a gathering spot for food delivery boys who convene for nightly booze parties, according to residents. A woman commuter, requesting anonymity, who returns home from work late at night, said, “It is terrifying to come home all alone on the scooter at night as food delivery boys are often seen drinking alcohol in the area.”

Police Speak

An officer of Narangi bypass police chowkie, under Arnala police station, said, “We will enhance police patrolling in the area to weed out criminal activities. And if anyone is found consuming alcohol, we will take strict legal action against them.” mid-day has learnt that the crime branch team has also been working on tracing the chain-snatcher, who is seen in footage zooming towards Virar station immediately after the offence. “But the number plates were not legible as there were too many vehicles and the CCTV cameras were blinded by their headlamps,” an officer said.

