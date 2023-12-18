Breaking News
Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at parked cars seized by Arnala Police, no injuries reported

Updated on: 18 December,2023 03:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Diwakar Sharma

A massive fire broke out at several parked cars that had been seized in various cases by the Arnala Police in Maharashtra

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at parked cars seized by Arnala Police, no injuries reported

A dozen cars gutted in fire. Pic/Hanif Patel

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at parked cars seized by Arnala Police, no injuries reported
A massive fire broke out at several parked cars that had been seized in various cases by the Arnala Police in Maharashtra, officials said on Monday.


They said that a dozen cars that had been seized by Arnala police in various cases and left abandoned for years, were engulfed in the fire incident on Monday morning in Virar.


The incident took place around 8 am on Monday. Despite the immediate intervention of the fire brigade officials, the inferno extinguished, leaving all twelve cars reduced to ashes.


After the fire incident, thick black smoke billowed into the air. Local residents and fishermen gathered to witness the incident. 

Sources at the police station informed mid-day that the intensity of the fire escalated due to the excessive fuel in the vehicles. Additionally, the strong wind further intensified the flames.

“These cars were parked on the side of Arnala police station. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The enquiry is underway,” said an officer.

No casualties took place in the incident, the officials said. 

