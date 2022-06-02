Breaking News
KK passes away: A look back at the musical journey of Bollywood's most versatile singer
No-honking day? What’s that, ask Mumbai motorists
Hardik Patel joins BJP, says will be a soldier under PM Modi's leadership
India's first deluxe train Deccan Queen from Mumbai to Pune completes 92 years
Manish Sisodia will soon be arrested in 'fake' case: Delhi CM Kejriwal
Bank employee from Rajasthan shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > India's first deluxe train Deccan Queen from Mumbai to Pune completes 92 years

India's first deluxe train Deccan Queen from Mumbai to Pune completes 92 years

Updated on: 02 June,2022 12:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

This train is the only one of its kind on Indian Railways to have a restaurant car, will now run with LHB coaches from June 22, Central Railway's general manager Anil Kumar Lahoti said

India's first deluxe train Deccan Queen from Mumbai to Pune completes 92 years

People celebrate the 93rd birthday of Deccan Queen train that travels between Pune and Mumbai, in Mumbai. Pic/PTI


India's first deluxe train, the Deccan Queen Express which connects two major cities of Maharashtra, Pune and Mumbai, on Wednesday completed 92 years of service.

"This train is the only one of its kind on Indian Railways to have a restaurant car, will now run with LHB coaches from June 22," Central Railway's general manager Anil Kumar Lahoti told media persons.




The introduction of the 'Deccan Queen' between the two premier cities of Maharashtra Pune and Mumbai on June 1, 1930, was a major landmark in the history of the Great Indian Peninsula Railway, the forerunner of the Central Railway.


Show full article

maharashtra pune mumbai central railway indian railways mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK