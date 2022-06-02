India's first deluxe train Deccan Queen from Mumbai to Pune completes 92 years

This train is the only one of its kind on Indian Railways to have a restaurant car, will now run with LHB coaches from June 22, Central Railway's general manager Anil Kumar Lahoti said

People celebrate the 93rd birthday of Deccan Queen train that travels between Pune and Mumbai, in Mumbai. Pic/PTI

India's first deluxe train, the Deccan Queen Express which connects two major cities of Maharashtra, Pune and Mumbai, on Wednesday completed 92 years of service.

"This train is the only one of its kind on Indian Railways to have a restaurant car, will now run with LHB coaches from June 22," Central Railway's general manager Anil Kumar Lahoti told media persons.

The introduction of the 'Deccan Queen' between the two premier cities of Maharashtra Pune and Mumbai on June 1, 1930, was a major landmark in the history of the Great Indian Peninsula Railway, the forerunner of the Central Railway.

Show full article