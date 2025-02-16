In a remarkable feat, Lieutenant Commanders Dilna K and Roopa A successfully navigated the treacherous waters of Cape Horn aboard INSV Tarini, becoming part of an elite group of sailors known as "Cape Horners." This achievement is a major milestone in the Navika Sagar Parikrama II expedition.

The officers undertook this formidable challenge in exceptionally harsh conditions, battling persistent rainfall, Sea State 5, powerful winds reaching 40 knots (~75 kmph), and waves towering over five metres. Their passage took them through the Drake Passage, one of the most perilous maritime routes in the world. This treacherous waterway, notorious for its extreme winds, towering swells, and unpredictable weather, has historically tested even the most seasoned mariners.

Named after the English explorer Sir Francis Drake, who confirmed the existence of an open sea route south of South America, the Drake Passage is a critical junction between the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. The turbulent waters surrounding Cape Horn have long been a graveyard for ships, making any successful navigation of the region a significant maritime achievement.

Having braved these relentless conditions, Lt Cdr Dilna K and Lt Cdr Roopa A have now joined the elite ranks of "Cape Horners"—a prestigious designation traditionally given to seafarers who have successfully navigated Cape Horn under sail. The title is revered in the maritime community, acknowledging those who have demonstrated exceptional resilience and skill in one of the most unforgiving sailing regions on Earth.

Cape Horn is positioned approximately 800 kilometres (432 nautical miles) from Antarctica, making it one of the closest land points to the icy continent. This location places it within the fierce grasp of the Southern Ocean, a region infamous for its unpredictable storms, freezing temperatures, and intense ocean currents.

The crossing of Cape Horn is widely regarded as one of the most significant milestones in ocean sailing, a feat accomplished only by the most skilled and determined mariners. The successful passage of INSV Tarini and its crew is a testament to their exceptional navigational expertise, unwavering resilience, and commitment to excellence in maritime exploration.

As part of the Navika Sagar Parikrama II expedition, this achievement not only adds to India's growing reputation in global ocean sailing but also serves as an inspiration for future generations of women in the Indian Navy.