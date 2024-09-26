Breaking News
Updated on: 26 September,2024 10:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prasun Choudhari | mailbag@mid-day.com

Pic/Satej Shinde

Mumbai rain updates: IMD sources predict heavy rainfall in the next few hours
It is expected to rain to varying degrees over the next few hours, according to sources from the IMD.


A source from the IMD, in a conversation with Mid-Day, disclosed, "There are significant rain bands present over the coast of Mumbai. The trajectory of these rain bands has changed and is moving unpredictably, due to a shear zone over the city. This suggests that the next few hours may bring rainfall ranging from moderate to heavy in some parts of Mumbai and its suburbs."


The source also shared the current radar image with Mid-Day, which clearly shows the movement of the rain bands heading towards Mumbai.


mumbai rains mumbai weather mumbai monsoon indian meteorological department mumbai mumbai news

