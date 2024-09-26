The source also shared the current radar image with Mid-Day, which clearly shows the movement of the rain bands heading towards Mumbai

Pic/Satej Shinde

It is expected to rain to varying degrees over the next few hours, according to sources from the IMD.

A source from the IMD, in a conversation with Mid-Day, disclosed, "There are significant rain bands present over the coast of Mumbai. The trajectory of these rain bands has changed and is moving unpredictably, due to a shear zone over the city. This suggests that the next few hours may bring rainfall ranging from moderate to heavy in some parts of Mumbai and its suburbs."

