In the latest Mumbai rain updates, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has downgraded the rain alert to an orange alert on Thursday morning

Pic/Sameer Abedi

Listen to this article Mumbai rain updates: IMD forecasts heavy to very heavy rainfall today x 00:00

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy spells of rainfall in Mumbai on Thursday, as per the latest Mumbai rain updates.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the latest Mumbai rain updates, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has downgraded the rain alert to an orange alert on Thursday morning.

The IMD had earlier issued a red alert for Mumbai and its adjoining districts Thane, Palghar, and Raigad for Thursday morning.

The extremely heavy rainfall in Mumbai prompted the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to announce a holiday for all schools and colleges on Thursday. Schools and colleges in Thane, Palghar, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad will also be closed on Thursday following heavy rains.

Temperatures are expected to range from a maximum of 28 degrees Celcius to a minimum of 23 degrees Celcius, the IMD said.

As per BMC data, the island city, eastern suburbs and western suburbs received 87.79 mm, 167.48 mm, and 95.57 mm of rainfall between 5 pm and 10 pm.

Mumbai municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani has asked all assistant commissioners to ensure that respective executive engineers stay put in ward control rooms.

Vehicular and rail traffic in Mumbai resumed Thursday after heavy rains battered the city, inundating low-lying areas, halting local trains in their tracks and forcing the diversion of at least 14 incoming flights.

The Mumbai civic body and police have advised all people in the city and surrounding areas to stay indoors as much as possible.

"Mumbaikars, if not required, avoid stepping out of home," the BMC posted on X.

After Wednesday's heavy rains, some roads virtually turned into rivers of fast-moving water as several areas received more than 100 mm of rain in five hours of the evening.

As local trains stopped between Kurla and Thane stations on the Central line, thousands of commuters were stranded at CSMT and other stations, while there were traffic jams in various places.

Mumbai lakes supplying water reached 99.16 pc capacity

The BMC had earlier stated on Thursday that the water levels in Mumbai's seven reservoirs, which supply the city with potable water, have reached 99.16 per cent. Based on data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the combined water stock of the Mumbai lakes stands at 14,35,524 million litres at present, or 99.16 per cent of their capacity.

Mumbai gets its water from the Upper and Middle Vaitarnas, Bhatsa, Tansa, Vihar, Tulsi, and Modak Sagar.