Private forecasters have issued a red alert for Mumbai and Thane, warning of "heavy to very heavy rain" during the second half of the day.

The alert, shared by Mumbai Rains, a popular weather forecasting page on X along with multiple other private weather observers, cautions residents to prepare for potentially disruptive weather as rainfall is expected to intensify by evening.

According to the post, "The first half of the day is unlikely to get any major heavy rain; however, from the sunset hours, the rains may start to pick up and may become vigorous till the end of the day as seen yesterday. Areas are likely to cross 150 mm today as well."

The advisory draws attention to the presence of a shear zone across Mumbai, making the weather conditions volatile. "Since the shear zone is all over Mumbai, it is likely to make the weather volatile, so it is advisable to stay tuned with the latest and live weather forecasts in case the weather changes and the alert has to be upgraded or degraded," the forecasters added.

IMD is yet to issue a forecast but, the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology has issued a forecast for the entire MMR stating "cloudy with heavy rains"

Also, many parts of MMR are currently receiving rainfall with the S-ward office (Mumbai) recording 0.25 mm rainfall within 15 minutes between 8:30 am and 8:45 am.