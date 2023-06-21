The passengers inside a Mumbai local train were also seen performing yoga to mark International Yoga Day

Commuters take part in a yoga session inside a Mumbai local train. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article International Yoga Day 2023: Passengers, railway employees perform Yoga at Mumbai Central Station x 00:00

The passengers and railway employees performed Yoga at Mumbai Central Railway Station on the occasion of 9th International Yoga Day on Wednesday, the ANI reported.

Meanwhile, the passengers inside a Mumbai local train were also seen performing yoga to mark International Yoga Day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, passengers travelling from Bhopal to Delhi on Vande Bharat Express performed Yoga on the train on the occasion of Yoga Day.

Yoga guru Krishna Kant Mishra guided the passengers to do yoga in sitting postures in the train coaches, according to the ANI.

According to the ANI, Krishna Kant Mishra said, "I want to give the message of International Yoga Day by performing some yoga asana in sitting posture with the passengers of Vande Bharat. The initiative of Yoga Day was initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 and the first International Yoga Day was celebrated in 2015. Since then it has been celebrated every year."

The yoga guru also urged everyone to make yoga a part of life and extended greetings of the Yoga Day.

Every year International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 worldwide. It serves as a platform to raise awareness about the numerous benefits of yoga and promote its holistic approach to physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.

Meanwhile, Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday returned to Odisha's Balasore, where he spent days leading the rescue work after a tragedy involving three trains claimed more than 200 lives earlier this month, to take part in yoga day celebrations with 7,000 people, ministry officials said, reported the PTI.

On Tuesday, Vaishnaw, who is on a three-day visit to the state, took part in the Rath Yatra and also spent hours thanking the first responders, locals, NGOs, district administration officials and hospital staff in the Bahanaga accident.

Vaishnaw also allocated Rs 2 crore for the development of the village and the hospital.

The Vande Bharat train too played a role in the International Day of Yoga celebrations with passengers on the Bhopal-Delhi-Bhopal Vande Bharat Express performing the first "yoga pranam" in tune with the rising sun, the Railways said.

The International Day of Yoga aims to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practising yoga. Recognising its universal appeal, in December 2014, the United Nations proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga.

Union ministers and chief ministers were among the many who participated in the celebrations on Wednesday.

(with ANI and PTI inputs)