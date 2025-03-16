Breaking News
Virar: Suitcase murder solved within 24 hours
Fifth arrest in New India Cooperative Bank fraud case
Mumbai weather updates: Is the heat wave receding?
Mumbai: Pydhonie cops get a clean chit for custodial death
Maharashtra: Forest department seizes 1,800 kg of wood used to make gutka
shot-button
Holi Holi
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > IRCTC launches special summer vacation international tour packages from Mumbai

IRCTC launches special summer vacation international tour packages from Mumbai

Updated on: 16 March,2025 03:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

The initiative, curated by IRCTC’s West Zone office, aims to provide a value-for-money experience with comprehensive travel services

IRCTC launches special summer vacation international tour packages from Mumbai

Representational Image

Listen to this article
IRCTC launches special summer vacation international tour packages from Mumbai
x
00:00

The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced exclusive summer vacation international tour packages from Mumbai, offering affordable travel options for middle-class travellers. The initiative, curated by IRCTC’s West Zone office, aims to provide a value-for-money experience with comprehensive travel services.


According to Gaurav Jha, Group General Manager, West Zone, these packages ensure a memorable journey while maintaining cost-effectiveness. He stated that the tours have been designed to be economical and all-inclusive, making international travel more accessible.


Among the featured packages is the Europe with London tour, scheduled from May 9 to May 24, 2025. Travellers can also explore Dubai through the Dazzling Dubai package, available from April 10 to April 14, 2025. For those seeking a cultural experience, the Mystical Nepal tour is set for April 14 and May 7, 2025, while the Shri Ramayan Yatra to Sri Lanka will take place from May 6 to May 12, 2025.


Each package includes return airfare, accommodation, meals, sightseeing, transfers, visa and permit fees, entrance charges, travel insurance, and GST. IRCTC has positioned these packages as competitively priced compared to other international travel options available in the market.

Bookings can be made through the official website www.irctctourism.com, authorized agents across India, or by contacting WhatsApp/SMS at 8287931886. Given the high demand for these tours, travellers are advised to secure their bookings at the earliest.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

indian railways mumbai mumbai news news maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK