IRCTC launches special summer vacation international tour packages from Mumbai

The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced exclusive summer vacation international tour packages from Mumbai, offering affordable travel options for middle-class travellers. The initiative, curated by IRCTC’s West Zone office, aims to provide a value-for-money experience with comprehensive travel services.

According to Gaurav Jha, Group General Manager, West Zone, these packages ensure a memorable journey while maintaining cost-effectiveness. He stated that the tours have been designed to be economical and all-inclusive, making international travel more accessible.

Among the featured packages is the Europe with London tour, scheduled from May 9 to May 24, 2025. Travellers can also explore Dubai through the Dazzling Dubai package, available from April 10 to April 14, 2025. For those seeking a cultural experience, the Mystical Nepal tour is set for April 14 and May 7, 2025, while the Shri Ramayan Yatra to Sri Lanka will take place from May 6 to May 12, 2025.

Each package includes return airfare, accommodation, meals, sightseeing, transfers, visa and permit fees, entrance charges, travel insurance, and GST. IRCTC has positioned these packages as competitively priced compared to other international travel options available in the market.

Bookings can be made through the official website www.irctctourism.com, authorized agents across India, or by contacting WhatsApp/SMS at 8287931886. Given the high demand for these tours, travellers are advised to secure their bookings at the earliest.