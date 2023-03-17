Breaking News
‘MMRDA, TMC killing aquatic life in Thane’s Railadevi lake’
Maharashtra: Not a single stop to take break on Samruddhi Mahamarg expressway
Centre writes to state over rising Covid-19 cases
Now, you can sit in Mumbai’s parks three hours longer
Cap speed at 100 kmph on India’s highways, demand road safety experts
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Is Maharashtra govt sensitive to hardships faced by farmers asks Opposition CM Eknath Shidne says yes

Is Maharashtra govt sensitive to hardships faced by farmers, asks Opposition; CM Eknath Shidne says yes

Updated on: 17 March,2023 12:22 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Speaking in the Assembly, Shinde said he has spoken to the collectors of Nanded and Nashik districts to take stock of the extent of losses caused due to unseasonal rains on Thursday

Is Maharashtra govt sensitive to hardships faced by farmers, asks Opposition; CM Eknath Shidne says yes

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. File Pic


Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said panchnamas are being prepared to assess crop losses caused due to unseasonal rains and his government is committed to the welfare of farmers.


Speaking in the Assembly, Shinde said he has spoken to the collectors of Nanded and Nashik districts to take stock of the extent of losses caused due to unseasonal rains on Thursday.



He said the panchnamas pertaining to crops destroyed by untimely showers last week are almost complete.


The issue was raised Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar who asked whether the government was sensitive to the hardships of the farmers.

Also Read: Influenza cases: Maha CM asks officials to create awareness about need for timely treatment

"There is a yellow alert in the state. The climate is gloomy. Farmers are feeling the pinch of the damage to their standing crops due to unseasonal rains, which is leading to growers ending their lives," Pawar said.

He added, "Agriculture minister Abdul Sattar speaks insensitively about the hardships faced by the farmers. The situation needs to be taken seriously by the Assembly. The state will survive if farmers live."

Earlier in the day, members of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, the opposition bloc of the Uddhav Thackeray group, Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party, staged a protest on the stairs of Vidhan Bhavan and shouted slogans demanding compensation for farmers who have lost their crops.

"What is the use of this government if they can't give adequate price to farmers for their crops," asked the legislators led by leaders of opposition In both houses Ajit Pawar and Ambadas Danve. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

maharashtra mumbai mumbai news Eknath Shinde ajit pawar nanded nashik

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK