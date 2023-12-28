ISIS module case: NIA files 400-page chargesheet against six accused

The NIA on Thursday filed a chargesheet against six people in connection with the ISIS module case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a chargesheet against six people in connection with the ISIS module case, the PTI reported.

The ISIS module case pertains to promoting terror activities in India at the behest of outlawed outfit ISIS. The six accused were held in July during multiple raids in Maharashtra by the NIA in the ISIS module case.

The 400-page chargesheet, which was filed in the court of Special NIA Judge A K Lahoti, has 16 protected witnesses, as per the PTI.

As per the NIA, the accused allegedly had active links with Islamic State and were trying to motivate vulnerable youth to propagate the terror organization's anti-India agenda.

The Central probe agency said it had recovered incriminating material, including electronic gadgets and documents related to the terror organisation, and also found social media posts during the searches conducted at the houses of the accused.

The material seized clearly exposed the strong and active links of the accused with ISIS and their efforts to motivate vulnerable youth to further the terror organisation's anti-India agenda, the NIA has said.

Meanwhile, last month, the NIA had filed a chargesheet against seven individuals associated with ISIS who are accused of conspiring to carry out terrorist attacks in various parts of India, an official told PTI on Sunday. According to the report, they have been charged under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Explosive Substances Act, the Arms Act, and the Indian Penal Code in the case involving an ISIS module based in Pune.

Reportedly, the accused were involved in fundraising for the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) with the intent to support its activities related to terrorism and violence, the spokesperson stated. The investigation revealed that they organized terrorist training camps, harboured known and wanted terrorists, and engaged in activities related to the creation of improvised explosive devices (IEDs). Additionally, they were found in possession of IEDs, firearms, and ammunition. Their conspiracy aimed to advance the terrorist activities of ISIS, posing a threat to people's safety and the security, integrity, and sovereignty of India, the report further stated.

