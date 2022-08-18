Breaking News
Updated on: 18 August,2022 06:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sameer Surve | sameer.surve@mid-day.com

Local party leader Shivaji Patil announces Rs 51L prizes for Dahi Handi, largest ever in sister city

Janmashtami 2022: BJP leader announces Rs 51 lakh prizes for Dahi Handi in Thane

A human pyramid for Dahi Handi. File pic


After taking over the famous Jambori Maidan in Worli for Dahi Handi celebration, the BJP has now announced a massive event in Thane—Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s turf. Party leader Shivaji Patil has announced Rs 51-lakh prizes for all at the event to be held at Hiranandani Meadows. “This is one of the biggest Dahi Handi celebrations not only in Thane but in the state,” he said.

