A jeweller and his son in Nashik tragically died by suicide after allegedly consuming poison. Financial distress due to debts is suspected to have driven the incident.

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Jeweller and son die by suicide in Nashik due to suspected financial distress x 00:00

A jeweller and his son tragically died by suicide after allegedly consuming poison in Nashik city, Maharashtra, according to police reports on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the exact motive for their extreme decision remains under investigation, preliminary findings suggest that financial distress due to debts may have driven the incident, which occurred on Monday. A handwritten note believed to be penned by the jeweller was recovered from their residence, and authorities are currently analysing it for further clues, as per PTI.

The deceased individuals were identified as Prashant Atmaramsheth Gurav (49) and his son, Abhishek Prashant Gurav (28). The family resided in Ramrajya Sankul Apartment, Panchavati, and ran a jewellery business named 'AS Gurav and Sons' in Saraf Bazar, a prominent commercial area in the city.

According to an official from the Panchavati police station, Prashant Gurav was found lifeless at home, while Abhishek was rushed to a private hospital by his brother. Unfortunately, doctors declared him dead upon arrival. Initial inquiries revealed that the jeweller is suspected to have consumed poison in the early hours of Monday, police confirmed.

Post-mortem examinations verified that both father and son had ingested poison, corroborating the suspected cause of death. Investigators are now examining the mobile phones and social media accounts of the deceased to uncover any possible evidence that could provide insight into the reasons behind their deaths.

The jeweller's wife was not present at the time of the incident, as she was reportedly visiting Karnataka, according to the police.

Authorities are treating the matter with sensitivity while also ensuring a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragic deaths. The community in Nashik, particularly in Saraf Bazar, has been left shocked by the incident, as the Gurav family was well-known in the locality for their jewellery business.