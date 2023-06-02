Breaking News
Jeweller's employee robbed of goods worth Rs 2.62 crore

Updated on: 02 June,2023 09:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

The complainant works for a Hyderabad-based jeweller, said an official of Sion police station in Mumbai

Four unidentified men posing as officials of the "Delhi crime branch" abducted and robbed a jeweller's employee of jewellery worth Rs 2.62 crore in Thane district on Thursday morning, police said. The complainant works for a Hyderabad-based jeweller, said an official of Sion police station in Mumbai.


As he was waiting for a bus in Sion area, four men arrived in an SUV and asked him to go with him while claiming to be officials of the Delhi crime branch, he told police. He refused, but they forced him to sit in the SUV and sped off, as per the complaint.


Along the way, they beat him up and took the gold and diamond-studded jewellery he was carrying before dropping him off on a road in Bhiwandi, said a police official. Sion police are conducting further probe, he said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

thane thane crime Delhi Crime mumbai police mumbai mumbai news

