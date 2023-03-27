Breaking News
Mumbai: Swachhata doots coming in a month
‘How was cage to trap leopard so professionally designed?’
Maharashtra: 50 per cent of new Covid-19 cases are XBB.1.16
Mumbai: BMC awaits railway blocks to go ahead with Gokhale bridge work
Maharashtra: 7,000 erring developers fall in line with RERA rules
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Jewellery store staffer absconds with Rs 45 lakh cash

Jewellery store staffer absconds with Rs 45 lakh cash

Updated on: 27 March,2023 07:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

The police have registered an offence under section 408 (criminal breach of trust by a servant) of the Indian Penal Code and have launched a manhunt for the accused, senior inspector A B Honmane of MFC police station said.

Jewellery store staffer absconds with Rs 45 lakh cash

Representation pic


A 28-year-old man employed at a jewellery store allegedly decamped with Rs 45 lakh cash in Thane district, the police said on Sunday. The police have registered an offence under section 408 (criminal breach of trust by a servant) of the Indian Penal Code and have launched a manhunt for the accused, senior inspector A B Honmane of MFC police station said.


Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Youth opens bank a/cs for fraudsters to stash loot, held 



The owner of a jewellery store in Kalyan town had given his employee Rs 45 lakh cash to be deposited in the bank on Saturday. But when there was no sign of the accused, he panicked and decided to lodge a complaint with the police, the officer said. A police team has left for Rajasthan in search of the accused, as it is suspected that he might have fled to his hometown Jalore, the police office said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

thane thane crime mumbai police indian penal code mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK