Jewellery store staffer absconds with Rs 45 lakh cash

The police have registered an offence under section 408 (criminal breach of trust by a servant) of the Indian Penal Code and have launched a manhunt for the accused, senior inspector A B Honmane of MFC police station said.

Representation pic

A 28-year-old man employed at a jewellery store allegedly decamped with Rs 45 lakh cash in Thane district, the police said on Sunday. The police have registered an offence under section 408 (criminal breach of trust by a servant) of the Indian Penal Code and have launched a manhunt for the accused, senior inspector A B Honmane of MFC police station said.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Youth opens bank a/cs for fraudsters to stash loot, held

The owner of a jewellery store in Kalyan town had given his employee Rs 45 lakh cash to be deposited in the bank on Saturday. But when there was no sign of the accused, he panicked and decided to lodge a complaint with the police, the officer said. A police team has left for Rajasthan in search of the accused, as it is suspected that he might have fled to his hometown Jalore, the police office said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever