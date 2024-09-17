Breaking News
Updated on: 17 September,2024 01:58 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

A man walks past a signboard of digital services company Jio, also subsidiary of Reliance, on a street in Mumbai. Pic/AFP

Jio consumers across India reported major network difficulties on September 17, flocking to social media to express their dissatisfaction. The tracking website Down Detector reported a significant rise in trouble complaints beginning in afternoon.


According to media reports, Down Detector stated the number of network issue complaints from Jio subscribers had increased to 10,367 by 12:18 pm, up from 653 at 11:13 am and only seven at 10:13 am. The majority of these complaints—68 per cent—were connected to 'No Signal', while 18 per cent mentioned issues with mobile internet and 14 per cent were related to JioFiber services, stated media reports.



Screengrab from Down DetectorScreengrab from Down Detector


Other major telecom networks, including Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and BSNL, appeared to be operating regularly, according to Down Detector data.

Jio Down: Netizens Raise Concerns

Many Jio users took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to express their concerns, using the hashtag #Jiodown. Some users complained about being unable to make calls, while others reported difficulties sending or receiving messages. A significant number of users also mentioned issues with mobile internet access.

"Mumbaikars please update the status of your Jio network," said one user on X. Meanwhile, another user wrote, "Jio Service Down due to fire in IDC (Data Centre) will be back soon."

Memes too made their way on X as the users expressed their frustration over the outage of the signal.

Jio Down: Telecom Operator Yet to Issue Statement

The outage has caused widespread inconvenience, but Jio has yet to provide an official statement on the matter.

