he tracking website Down Detector reported a significant rise in trouble complaints beginning at afternoon.

A man walks past a signboard of digital services company Jio, also subsidiary of Reliance, on a street in Mumbai. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article India-wide Jio network failure sparks uproar on X x 00:00

Jio consumers across India reported major network difficulties on September 17, flocking to social media to express their dissatisfaction. The tracking website Down Detector reported a significant rise in trouble complaints beginning in afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to media reports, Down Detector stated the number of network issue complaints from Jio subscribers had increased to 10,367 by 12:18 pm, up from 653 at 11:13 am and only seven at 10:13 am. The majority of these complaints—68 per cent—were connected to 'No Signal', while 18 per cent mentioned issues with mobile internet and 14 per cent were related to JioFiber services, stated media reports.

Screengrab from Down Detector

Other major telecom networks, including Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and BSNL, appeared to be operating regularly, according to Down Detector data.

Jio Down: Netizens Raise Concerns

Many Jio users took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to express their concerns, using the hashtag #Jiodown. Some users complained about being unable to make calls, while others reported difficulties sending or receiving messages. A significant number of users also mentioned issues with mobile internet access.

"Mumbaikars please update the status of your Jio network," said one user on X. Meanwhile, another user wrote, "Jio Service Down due to fire in IDC (Data Centre) will be back soon."

Mumbaikars please update status of your Jio network 😢 #Jiodown ? pic.twitter.com/tQGtCq3PdN — Miss Ordinaari (@shivangisahu05) September 17, 2024

Memes too made their way on X as the users expressed their frustration over the outage of the signal.

Pov : You have Jio sim and your Wi-Fi at home is also Jio Fiber.#Jiodown pic.twitter.com/avJj9B2Iyd — Sarcasm (@sarcastic_us) September 17, 2024

Itne recharge ke bad bhi Ambani Ka Jio down ho gya !

Mukesh Ambani naraaz hai #JioDown #JioOutage #MumbaiDisruptors pic.twitter.com/dpFt6w1rDf pic.twitter.com/5WdvUns0nM — Isha Jha (@Issshaha) September 17, 2024

See Jio mobile service down all over Mumbai. Kya ho raha hai ?#jiodown pic.twitter.com/MY9u26uH5u — Komal (@kmlpaulkmlx) September 17, 2024

Jio Down: Telecom Operator Yet to Issue Statement

The outage has caused widespread inconvenience, but Jio has yet to provide an official statement on the matter.