Arsh Yusuf Malik at the spot where the fire broke out. Pic/Anurag Ahire

A 19-year-old, Arsh Yusuf Malik, averted a major disaster on Wednesday morning at the EE High Tower in Jogeshwari West. Arsh managed to control the fire using fire extinguishers until the fire brigade arrived.

The fire broke out in the wire duct on the 11th floor of the EE High Tower at 9 am. Arsh, who lives in Malad, was visiting his uncle's house on the 15th floor. Residents noticed dense smoke above the 11th floor. When Arsh saw the fire in the duct, he began using fire extinguishers to contain it. "I saw dense smoke coming from the duct. I took a fire extinguisher and started spraying it on the fire. I ran to the 11th floor and began extinguishing the fire on each floor," Arsh said. "It was my spontaneous reaction. I didn't think about it before doing it. I wasn't afraid of the situation."

A pharma student, Arsh added, "I never received any formal training in firefighting, but I had seen videos on social media about using extinguishers. It worked." He stayed on the scene until the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) team arrived.

Arsh's prompt response prevented a major disaster. "This youth acted like a trained firefighter, running up the staircase and trying to extinguish the fire on every floor," said a resident. The fire, which started on the 11th floor, spread to all 20 floors of the building due to burning electrical wires, creating dense smoke on every floor.

Meanwhile, four residents of the building were admitted to a private hospital due to suffocation. Minaj Menon, 41, and Imran Memon, 40, were admitted to SBS hospital, and Nazima Chauhan, 47, and Iqbal Chunawala, 71, were discharged from the hospital.

According to MFB officials, the fire was extinguished by 11.50 am. Two fire engines, two jet sprays, one quick response vehicle, and other equipment were deployed to the scene. The cause of the fire has not yet been identified, and officials will also investigate whether the internal firefighting system was functioning properly. The building has three commercial floors, two podiums, and 20 residential floors. The fire spread due to the electrical cables, officials added.