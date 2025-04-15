Mumbai gets new railway terminus after 34 years; project aims to ease pressure on Dadar, Bandra, Mumbai Central by year-end

The ongoing work at Jogeshwari station

Listen to this article Jogeshwari Terminus: Mumbai to get new railway terminus after 34 years x 00:00

Mumbai is set to get its first greenfield rail terminus in over three decades. The new Jogeshwari Terminus, scheduled to open later this year, is expected to ease the burden on existing overloaded terminals like Bandra, Dadar, and Mumbai Central.

ADVERTISEMENT

The last time the city saw the construction of a full-fledged, independent rail terminus was in 1991, when the Kurla Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) was built. Since then, stations like Dadar (Western) and Panvel have been upgraded to mail/express termini, but no new ones have been constructed. Located close to Ram Mandir suburban railway station, the new terminus will feature designated zones for cabs, autos, along with vehicle parking facilities.



The new Jogeshwari Terminus, scheduled to open later this year

What’s planned

Built at an estimated cost of Rs 76.84 crore. The layout includes:

>> Three platforms: One island and one home platform (each 600m in length). Platforms 2 and 3 will be operational in Phase 1; Platform 1 will be opened later.

>> Capacity to accommodate 24-coach trains.

>> Provision for 12 pairs of mail/express trains daily.

>> Two berthing lines for parking trains and an additional line for shunting operations.

>> Facilities for watering trains, allowing for platform-return services without requiring major maintenance.

Infrastructure additions

>> A Ground+2 service building to house operational departments and a relay room.

>> A 6-metre-wide foot overbridge connecting the terminus to Ram Mandir station, equipped with escalators and a lift for senior citizens and disabled commuters.

>> A 12-metre-wide foot overbridge connecting all three platforms at the new terminus.

>> A Ground+3 passenger station building offering:

>> AC VIP and general waiting lounges (with baths, toilets, mobile charging, and pantry facilities),

>> 4 AC and 4 non-AC double-bed retiring rooms,

>> Gender-segregated dormitories with 6 beds each,

>> A food plaza, entertainment zone, and

>> A rest area for 50 licensed porters with full facilities.

Passenger-friendly amenities

The station will offer a dedicated circulating area with separate pickup/drop zones for Ola/Uber, taxis, and auto-rickshaws, along with parking, VIP bays, and EV charging points. It is also directly connected to the Western Express Highway, and the nearest Metro station is just 500 metres away.

Unique design features

The terminus will sport a dome-shaped Proflex sheet cover, providing a self-supported roofing system that differs from traditional Indian Railways platform covers—offering both functionality and architectural appeal.

‘Boost to rail infra’

Mansoor Umer Darvesh,

former member of the Divisional Railway Users’ Consultative Committee

“This terminus will benefit suburban commuters, especially with reduced load on Mumbai Central and Bandra. It’s easily accessible from SV Road, and with more long-distance trains, it could be a real game-changer.”

Mohammed Afzal

Transport activist added

“Jogeshwari Terminus is a strategic boost to Mumbai’s railway infrastructure. It will help decongest Dadar, Bandra, and Mumbai Central—key bottlenecks today. Commuters from Dahisar or Mira Road can now save time and avoid city traffic. Integration with Metro and BEST improves connectivity, and the surrounding area stands to benefit from economic upliftment. However, land acquisition and integration with local train operations must be handled carefully to ensure success.”

Current work status

Ground +2 service building

90%

Completed

Ground +3 station building

125/178

Piling completed

Platform wall construction

85%

Completed

Platform cover structure

104/136

columns erected

Expected completion: October/November 2025