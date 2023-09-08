Jumbo block of five hours between Churchgate and Mumbai Central on Sept 10, says Western Railway

The Western Railway said that a jumbo block will be taken on up and down slow lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central from 10:35 hrs to 15:35 hrs on Sunday

The Western Railway on Friday said that it will operate a jumbo block on Sunday, September 10.

In an official statement, the Western Railway said that to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, a jumbo block of five hours will be taken on up and down slow lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central (local) railway station from 10:35 hrs to 15:35 hrs on Sunday, 10th September, 2023.

According to a press release issued by Chief Public Relations Officer, Sumit Thakur of Western Railway, during the block period, all Slow line trains will be operated on Fast lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central (local). Some up and down suburban trains will remain cancelled. Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned station masters. Passengers are requested to take note of the above arrangements.

Meanwhile, in an another statement, the Western Railway said, a two hour block will be taken on 9th September, 2023 from 11.45 hrs to 13.45 hrs for launching of girder for construction of ROB in lieu of existing LC-75. The block will be undertaken on UP & Down Main Line between Bhilad – Karambeli station, due to which few Western Railway trains will be regulated and short terminated.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the details of these trains are as under:

Regulation of Trains:-

1. Train No. 19015 Dadar – Porbandar Saurashtra Express will be regulated by 01.25 hrs.

2. Train No. 22954 Ahmedabad – Mumbai Central Gujarat Express will be regulated by 01.10 hrs.

3. Train No. 12926 Amritsar – Mumbai Central Paschim Express will be regulated by 01.40 hrs.

4. Train No 12494 Nizammudin - Miraj Express will be regulated by 01.10 hrs.

5. Train No 22498 Tiruchchirappalli - Shri Ganganagar Humsafar Express will be regulated by 25 mins.

Short Termination of Trains

1. Train No. 09159 Bandra Terminus – Vapi will be short terminated at Bhilad and Train No. 09144 Vapi – Virar will short – originate from Bhilad.

2. Train No. 09154 Valsad – Umargam will be short terminated at Vapi and Train No. 09153 Umargam – Valsad will short – originate from Vapi

Passengers are requested to kindly take note of the same, the Western Railway said.