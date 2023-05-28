Breaking News
Mumbai’s lake levels dipping
Mumbai Crime: Farzi Rs 2,000-note peddler held
Maharashtra: Two-year-old female leopard rescued from well
Metro 2B corridor row: We wasted time relying on elected officials, say residents
Mumbai: Target met but desilting still continues
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Justice Ramesh Dhanuka sworn in as Chief Justice of Bombay High Court

Justice Ramesh Dhanuka sworn in as Chief Justice of Bombay High Court

Updated on: 28 May,2023 01:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

He is due to demit office on May 30, upon attaining the age of 62, and will have a tenure as chief justice of effectively four days

Justice Ramesh Dhanuka sworn in as Chief Justice of Bombay High Court

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Justice Ramesh Dhanuka sworn in as Chief Justice of Bombay High Court
x
00:00

Justice Ramesh D Dhanuka was on Sunday sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court, PTI reported.


He is due to demit office on May 30, upon attaining the age of 62, and will have a tenure as chief justice of effectively four days.


According to PTI, Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais administered the oath of office to Justice Dhanuka at a brief swearing-in ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan here. Additional Chief Secretary Manisha Mhaiskar Patankar read out the warrant of appointment of the Chief Justice issued by India's President Droupadi Murmu.


The ceremony began and concluded with the national anthem played by the police band, a Raj Bhavan statement was quoted by PTI.

Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Council Ambadas Danve, Mumbai Guardian Minister Deepak Kesarkar, family members of Justice Dhanuka, judges of the Bombay High Court, Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission Chairman Justice (retd) K K Tated, Advocate General Birendra Saraf, Director General of Police Rajnish Seth and senior government officers were present on the occasion.

According to PTI, the Supreme Court Collegium had pointed out that the office of the Chief Justice of Bombay HC was lying vacant for quite some time, consequent upon the elevation of Justice Dipankar Datta to the Supreme Court. Therefore, appointment to that office was required to be made.

It had recommended the name of Justice Dhanuka for elevation as chief justice of the Bombay High Court.

Born on May 31, 1961, Justice Ramesh Dhanuka did his schooling in Mumbai. He acquired the bachelor's degree in commerce and law from the University of Mumbai, as per the statement.

He started law practice at the Bombay High Court in 1985 in the chamber of Justice D R Dhanuka (retd), till his elevation as the Bombay HC judge in 1990.

He was on the senior counsel panel of Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai for the last several years and has appeared in a large number of matters representing the civic body in the Bombay High Court, the statement said.

He joined as additional judge of the Bombay HC on January 23, 2012, it added.

(With PTI inputs)

Do you practice ecotourism?
mumbai mumbai news bombay high court india India news supreme court

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK